World Listening Project Announces Theme for World Listening Day 2024: "Listening to the Weave of Time"
Chicago, IL, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The World Listening Project is thrilled to announce that the theme for World Listening Day 2024 is "Listening to the Weave of Time." This year’s theme was created by Chilean sound artists Valentina Villarroel Ambiado and Camila Cijka Arzola, who work as the art collective AOIR. https://www.instagram.com/aoirlab/
Held annually on July 18, World Listening Day invites participants from all disciplines - including artists, researchers, scientists, field recordists, composers, musicians, and more - to explore the world and its natural environments, societies, and cultures through the art and practice of listening.
World Listening Day encourages individuals and groups worldwide to create diverse activations that promote active listening and deepen our understanding of acoustic ecology. Some of the activities participants are encouraged to organize include:
Sound Installations: Create immersive sonic environments that reflect the theme of "Listening to the Weave of Time."
Listening Walks: Organize guided walks where participants explore local soundscapes and engage in active listening practices.
Sound Baths: Offer sessions where participants can immerse themselves in resonant sound frequencies for relaxation and reflection.
Workshops: Conduct educational sessions on topics such as field recording techniques, acoustic ecology, and the cultural significance of sound.
Live Streams: Share live audio feeds from different locations around the world to foster global participation in World Listening Day.
Panel Discussions: Host panels featuring experts discussing the importance of listening in various disciplines and contexts.
Guided Meditation: Lead meditation sessions that incorporate soundscapes to promote mindfulness and deep listening.
These activities are just a few examples of how individuals and organizations can participate in World Listening Day 2024. Participants are encouraged to be creative and innovative in their event planning to inspire others and foster a global dialogue about the role of listening in our lives.
To engage with a global network of listeners for World Listening Day 2024, interested individuals and organizations are invited to create an official Listener account and register their events at WorldListeningDay.org. Account registration ensures that events are listed on the official World Listening Day map, making them accessible to a global audience and facilitating connections between participants worldwide.
"We are excited to explore the theme of 'Listening to the Weave of Time' for World Listening Day 2024," said Alex Braidwood, President of the World Listening Project. "This theme invites us to consider the temporal dimensions of sound and how listening connects us to the past, present, and future of our environments and cultures."
World Listening Day takes place on July 18th each year. For more information on how to participate and to register your listening activation, please visit WorldListeningDay.org.
About the World Listening Project: The World Listening Project is dedicated to understanding the world and its natural environment, societies, and cultures through the practice of listening. By promoting active listening and acoustic ecology, the World Listening Project aims to raise awareness about the importance of sound in our lives and its role in shaping our understanding of the world.
Categories