The Lamb Pub in Newport Now Serving Food
Starting this Wednesday, June 26, 2024, The Lamb Pub will serve food from 10:00 AM to 18:00 PM, Wednesday through Sunday. Customers new and old in the local community are invited to come and enjoy the delicious new menu.
Newport, United Kingdom, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Lamb Pub, a beloved local establishment, is excited to announce that it will begin serving food starting this Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Since its grand reopening in March, The Lamb has become a vibrant hub for live entertainment and exceptional craft spirits. Now, a delectable food menu is being added to the offerings.
Starting this Wednesday, June 26, 2024, The Lamb Pub will serve food from 10:00 AM to 18:00 PM, Wednesday through Sunday. Customers new and old in the local community are invited to come and enjoy the delicious new menu.
From hearty brunches and exquisite coffees to mouthwatering starters and a wide selection of mains, the menu has something for everyone. Patrons can indulge in carefully crafted dishes and experience the new culinary delights of The Lamb Pub.
Nestled in the heart of Newport and just a stone's throw from the train station, The Lamb Pub is more than just a pub – it's a historical gem with a rich legacy. Established in 1864, this 152-year-old establishment offers a timeless haven for craft spirits, artisanal beers, and unforgettable moments. A partnership with Spirit of Wales Distillery has led to the creation of a range of specialty craft spirits, including vodka, gin, and spiced rum.
Experience the best in live entertainment, from spirited music performances by acts like Kaysha Louvain and Post-Modern Shoebox, to engaging entertainment nights. The Lamb Pub is a beacon of warmth and hospitality, providing exceptional service and quality fare in a welcoming atmosphere.
Starting this Wednesday, June 26, 2024, The Lamb Pub will serve food from 10:00 AM to 18:00 PM, Wednesday through Sunday. Customers new and old in the local community are invited to come and enjoy the delicious new menu.
From hearty brunches and exquisite coffees to mouthwatering starters and a wide selection of mains, the menu has something for everyone. Patrons can indulge in carefully crafted dishes and experience the new culinary delights of The Lamb Pub.
Nestled in the heart of Newport and just a stone's throw from the train station, The Lamb Pub is more than just a pub – it's a historical gem with a rich legacy. Established in 1864, this 152-year-old establishment offers a timeless haven for craft spirits, artisanal beers, and unforgettable moments. A partnership with Spirit of Wales Distillery has led to the creation of a range of specialty craft spirits, including vodka, gin, and spiced rum.
Experience the best in live entertainment, from spirited music performances by acts like Kaysha Louvain and Post-Modern Shoebox, to engaging entertainment nights. The Lamb Pub is a beacon of warmth and hospitality, providing exceptional service and quality fare in a welcoming atmosphere.
Contact
The Lamb PubContact
Vlada Krapyvka
+447946 061644
https://www.thelambpub.com/
Vlada Krapyvka
+447946 061644
https://www.thelambpub.com/
Categories