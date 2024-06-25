Inner Power Partners® Celebrates Strategic Partnership with Better Business Bureau®
Boca Raton, FL, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Itz Why® LLC, doing business as Inner Power Partners®, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the Better Business Bureau® (BBB). This collaboration, initially formed on March 8, 2024, was celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2024, in a grand event that brought together members from both organizations.
Inner Power Partners® is a membership community built on a people-first culture, empowering members as individuals, fostering supportive relationships, and enabling them to grow and succeed through a collaborative community. The Better Business Bureau®, a nonprofit organization established in 1912, is dedicated to promoting marketplace trust and helping people make informed buying decisions. The BBB® provides a range of services, including business profiles, advertising standards, ratings, consumer complaints, and consumer education.
Partnership Highlights:
● Empowering Communities: This partnership aims to provide professional members of both organizations with opportunities and access to tools to live a quality lifestyle while achieving great business success.
● Celebration of Collaboration: The partnership was celebrated on June 21, 2024, marking the beginning of a collaboration that will offer members tools and channels to expand their reach and achieve success.
● Initial Focus: The initial phase of the partnership will focus on joint initiatives designed to enhance member benefits and foster a supportive community for personal and professional growth.
About Better Business Bureau®:
● Business Profiles: The BBB offers over 5.3 million BBB Business Profiles to help consumers identify trustworthy businesses.
● Advertising Standards: The BBB sets standards for and evaluates thousands of advertisements each year to ensure honesty and transparency.
● Ratings: The BBB rates companies on a scale of A+ to F, based on their trustworthiness and performance in areas such as complaint history and marketplace conduct.
● Consumer Complaints: The BBB facilitates dispute resolution services, acting as a neutral party in mediations and providing low- or no-cost arbitration when appropriate.
● Consumer Education: The BBB provides educational programs to help businesses adopt best practices and consumers make informed decisions.
Quotes from Leadership:
"People don’t buy what you do, they buy who you are. You don’t have to allow stress to prevent you from being your most productive self." — Lynn Lessell, CEO/Founder, Inner Power Partners®
The BBB is thrilled to form a partnership with IPP®, we believe that partnering with community organizations such as IPP® is the best way to make a meaningful impact in the business community of South Florida.
Cinthya Lavin, VP of Communications and Community Engagement, BBB.
This partnership underscores a commitment to meeting the needs of consumers and businesses through cooperation and open communication. Together, Inner Power Partners® and the Better Business Bureau® are poised to create a robust community where members can thrive both personally and professionally.
For more information, please contact:
Lynn Lessell CEO/Founder
Phone: 561-717-3090
Email: lynn@itzwhy.com
Website: innerpowerpartners.com
