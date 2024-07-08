Kuna Sportswear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative UPF 50+ Shirts
Dover, DE, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kuna Sportswear is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at bringing its innovative UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts to a broader audience. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to own these stylish, high-performance shirts at exclusive discounted rates.
"We are launching this Kickstarter campaign to share our vision of adventure-driven apparel with the world," said Andre Moya, Founder of Kuna Sportswear. "Our shirts are designed to protect and inspire, and we’re offering special rewards for our early supporters."
The campaign will feature detailed information about the product's benefits, the unique designs available, and the exclusive discounts for backers. Join the adventure and support Kuna Sportswear’s mission to inspire a life of exploration.
Visit their website for more information www.KunaGear.com.
About Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear is dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and functional apparel for outdoor enthusiasts. Specializing in UPF 50+ sun protection clothing, the brand aims to inspire a lifestyle of adventure and exploration. With a focus on innovation and community, Kuna Sportswear encourages individuals to push their limits and discover the great outdoors.
Contact
Alex Lopez
302-212-0435
https://www.kunagear.com
