Healthcare Cybersecurity Summit to Focus on Securing Patient Data in the Digital Age
Industry Leaders to Discuss AI, Deepfakes, Ransomware and More
Princeton, NJ, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ISMG’s Healthcare Cybersecurity Summit, scheduled for July 18, 2024, in New York will convene security professionals for a comprehensive exploration of emerging trends and best practices in healthcare cybersecurity. The healthcare sector faces escalating cyber incidents due to its technological dependencies and the sensitivity of patient health information.
Data breaches pose a significant risk to healthcare organizations, with costs soaring in recent years. IBM’s “Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023” found that the average cost of healthcare data breaches reached $10.93 million in 2023 alone, underscoring the urgent need for proactive cybersecurity measures.
The summit’s agenda is designed to provide attendees with insightful discussions on AI-powered threat detection, incident response strategies and regulatory compliance.
“This year’s Healthcare Cybersecurity Summit focuses on emerging threats and regulatory shifts in the healthcare sector,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president, events, ISMG. “From the FDA’s enhanced authority over medical device security to the implementation of the HSCC’s strategic plan, our sessions will enable healthcare CISOs to strengthen their organizations’ cyber resilience.”
Bringing together IT security CISOs, CEOs, compliance and privacy officers, and medical device security specialists within the healthcare industry, the summit aims to drive conversations around securing patient data and ensuring seamless healthcare system operations.
John Riggi, national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, American Hospital Association, will kick off the summit with a keynote on the current threat landscape, with a focus on the devastating effects of recent ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations. A report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that ransomware attacks targeting healthcare organizations have surged by 278% over the past four years.
Riggi’s session will equip attendees with actionable steps to enhance incident response capabilities and manage third-party and supply chain risks in the interconnected healthcare ecosystem.
In an exclusive fireside chat, Lynette Sherrill, deputy assistant secretary of information security and CISO, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will share the department’s security priorities and strategic initiatives. Sherrill will discuss how the department plans to embrace agile methodologies and develop its zero trust strategy, along with the security risks posed by the proliferation of advanced medical devices.
With the growing interconnectivity of medical devices, healthcare providers grapple with new challenges in securing sensitive patient data and ensuring the safe operation of these devices. Aftin Ross, deputy director, FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, and Phil Englert, vice president of medical devices security, Health-ISAC, will discuss FDA’s enhanced authority in vetting cybersecurity for new medical device submissions and how healthcare organizations can navigate new regulatory requirements.
Advancements in AI technology have heightened the need for combating deepfakes. In a session titled “Deepfakes, Real Stakes,” attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a live tabletop scenario hosted jointly by the United States Secret Service and CyberEdBoard. This immersive session will prepare security professionals to effectively respond to strategically crafted deepfake incidents.
“For more than a decade now, ISMG’s Summits have brought together key thought leaders to discuss the key topics driving our sectors. Healthcare is a prime example,” said Tom Field, senior vice president, editorial, ISMG. “We have focused on data security, privacy, compliance, emerging technology and device security since Day 1, and this new summit is yet another example of how ISMG drives these conversations forward. I cannot wait to participate in this event.”
With a focus on emerging threats, regulatory developments, and innovative defense mechanisms, the Healthcare Cybersecurity Summit will empower healthcare organizations to fortify their cybersecurity posture and enhance their resilience against potential breaches and attacks.
For more information and to register for the Healthcare Cybersecurity Summit: New York 2024, visit https://ismg.events/summit/healthcare-2024/.
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity. Each of its media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Data breaches pose a significant risk to healthcare organizations, with costs soaring in recent years. IBM’s “Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023” found that the average cost of healthcare data breaches reached $10.93 million in 2023 alone, underscoring the urgent need for proactive cybersecurity measures.
The summit’s agenda is designed to provide attendees with insightful discussions on AI-powered threat detection, incident response strategies and regulatory compliance.
“This year’s Healthcare Cybersecurity Summit focuses on emerging threats and regulatory shifts in the healthcare sector,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president, events, ISMG. “From the FDA’s enhanced authority over medical device security to the implementation of the HSCC’s strategic plan, our sessions will enable healthcare CISOs to strengthen their organizations’ cyber resilience.”
Bringing together IT security CISOs, CEOs, compliance and privacy officers, and medical device security specialists within the healthcare industry, the summit aims to drive conversations around securing patient data and ensuring seamless healthcare system operations.
John Riggi, national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, American Hospital Association, will kick off the summit with a keynote on the current threat landscape, with a focus on the devastating effects of recent ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations. A report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that ransomware attacks targeting healthcare organizations have surged by 278% over the past four years.
Riggi’s session will equip attendees with actionable steps to enhance incident response capabilities and manage third-party and supply chain risks in the interconnected healthcare ecosystem.
In an exclusive fireside chat, Lynette Sherrill, deputy assistant secretary of information security and CISO, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will share the department’s security priorities and strategic initiatives. Sherrill will discuss how the department plans to embrace agile methodologies and develop its zero trust strategy, along with the security risks posed by the proliferation of advanced medical devices.
With the growing interconnectivity of medical devices, healthcare providers grapple with new challenges in securing sensitive patient data and ensuring the safe operation of these devices. Aftin Ross, deputy director, FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, and Phil Englert, vice president of medical devices security, Health-ISAC, will discuss FDA’s enhanced authority in vetting cybersecurity for new medical device submissions and how healthcare organizations can navigate new regulatory requirements.
Advancements in AI technology have heightened the need for combating deepfakes. In a session titled “Deepfakes, Real Stakes,” attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a live tabletop scenario hosted jointly by the United States Secret Service and CyberEdBoard. This immersive session will prepare security professionals to effectively respond to strategically crafted deepfake incidents.
“For more than a decade now, ISMG’s Summits have brought together key thought leaders to discuss the key topics driving our sectors. Healthcare is a prime example,” said Tom Field, senior vice president, editorial, ISMG. “We have focused on data security, privacy, compliance, emerging technology and device security since Day 1, and this new summit is yet another example of how ISMG drives these conversations forward. I cannot wait to participate in this event.”
With a focus on emerging threats, regulatory developments, and innovative defense mechanisms, the Healthcare Cybersecurity Summit will empower healthcare organizations to fortify their cybersecurity posture and enhance their resilience against potential breaches and attacks.
For more information and to register for the Healthcare Cybersecurity Summit: New York 2024, visit https://ismg.events/summit/healthcare-2024/.
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity. Each of its media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Mike D'Agostino
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Mike D'Agostino
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories