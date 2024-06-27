CareSmartz360 to Exhibit Its Robust Technology at HomeCareCon
CareSmartz360 will exhibit at HomeCareCon 2024 (July 16-19, Florida). See live demonstrations, unlock discounts, and network with industry leaders.
Orlando, FL, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CareSmartz360, a leading provider of home care technology, will be exhibiting at HomeCareCon 2024, taking place July 16-19 in Florida. This premier event brings together hundreds of home care leaders and providers, offering a platform to share best practices and explore innovative solutions.
CareSmartz360 will showcase its comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance in-home care delivery.
"HomeCareCon 2024 is a valuable opportunity to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate how our technology can benefit home care agencies," says Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at Caresmartz. "We're confident attendees will be impressed by our user-friendly platform and its potential to improve the lives of caregivers and seniors significantly," she added.
Attendees visiting the CareSmartz360 Booth #501 can:
1. See live demonstrations of the CareSmartz360 platform.
2. Discuss their specific needs with CareSmartz360 representatives.
3. Unlock up to 50% savings on CareSmartz360.
What to expect at HomeCareCon 2024?
The conference promises a dynamic and informative experience for attendees. Here’s what they get access to:
1. Talks by over 70 speakers
Gain insights from industry experts through a series of thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions.
2. Educational sessions
Deepen your knowledge on various topics relevant to the home care industry, such as regulatory updates, best practices in care delivery, and technological advancements.
3. Exhibitor showcase
Explore CareSmartz360 at the bustling trade show floor—network with 500+ other industry leaders and scores of solution providers, including CareSmartz360.
4. After-hours, discounts & Disney bonuses
Participants get exclusive after-hour theme park tickets & discounted multi-day tickets. Multi-day gets you a bonus Disney experience and much more.
About HomeCareCon
HomeCareCon is the prime annual conference and trade show for the home care industry. It attracts over 500 attendees, including agency owners, administrators, caregivers, and industry solution providers.
This year's event on the theme “Dream, Believe, Achieve” promises a dynamic lineup of speakers, educational sessions, and a bustling trade show floor showcasing the latest in home care technology and services.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered software for home care agencies to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. Its user-centric platform facilitates seamless scheduling, billing, and client management, allowing agencies to optimize workflows.
With robust reporting and analytics features, CareSmartz360 provides valuable insights for informed decision-making and improved client outcomes. Prioritizing compliance and security, it ensures agencies meet regulatory requirements while safeguarding data integrity and client confidentiality.
CareSmartz360 will showcase its comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance in-home care delivery.
"HomeCareCon 2024 is a valuable opportunity to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate how our technology can benefit home care agencies," says Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at Caresmartz. "We're confident attendees will be impressed by our user-friendly platform and its potential to improve the lives of caregivers and seniors significantly," she added.
Attendees visiting the CareSmartz360 Booth #501 can:
1. See live demonstrations of the CareSmartz360 platform.
2. Discuss their specific needs with CareSmartz360 representatives.
3. Unlock up to 50% savings on CareSmartz360.
What to expect at HomeCareCon 2024?
The conference promises a dynamic and informative experience for attendees. Here’s what they get access to:
1. Talks by over 70 speakers
Gain insights from industry experts through a series of thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions.
2. Educational sessions
Deepen your knowledge on various topics relevant to the home care industry, such as regulatory updates, best practices in care delivery, and technological advancements.
3. Exhibitor showcase
Explore CareSmartz360 at the bustling trade show floor—network with 500+ other industry leaders and scores of solution providers, including CareSmartz360.
4. After-hours, discounts & Disney bonuses
Participants get exclusive after-hour theme park tickets & discounted multi-day tickets. Multi-day gets you a bonus Disney experience and much more.
About HomeCareCon
HomeCareCon is the prime annual conference and trade show for the home care industry. It attracts over 500 attendees, including agency owners, administrators, caregivers, and industry solution providers.
This year's event on the theme “Dream, Believe, Achieve” promises a dynamic lineup of speakers, educational sessions, and a bustling trade show floor showcasing the latest in home care technology and services.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered software for home care agencies to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. Its user-centric platform facilitates seamless scheduling, billing, and client management, allowing agencies to optimize workflows.
With robust reporting and analytics features, CareSmartz360 provides valuable insights for informed decision-making and improved client outcomes. Prioritizing compliance and security, it ensures agencies meet regulatory requirements while safeguarding data integrity and client confidentiality.
Contact
CareSmartz, Inc.Contact
Elena Jonathon
1-844-588-2771
https://www.caresmartz360.com/
Elena Jonathon
1-844-588-2771
https://www.caresmartz360.com/
Categories