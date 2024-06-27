Backline Now Unveils "Striking a Chord" Program: Rocking Kansas City's Youth Music Scene
Kansas City, MO, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Backline Now, founded by Neil Rosenbaum, is turning up the volume on music education with the launch of their dynamic new initiative, "Striking a Chord." This electrifying program is set to revolutionize Kansas City area schools by ensuring every child has access to the transformative power of music.
Backline Now is not only a musical instrument rental business supporting stages of all sizes in Kansas City and the larger Midwest region, but also a staunch supporter of local music education. Through "Striking a Chord," Backline Now donates musical equipment and drum heads to make sure every child has the chance to jam out and grow surrounded by the magic of music.
"At Backline Now, we’re all about the rock and roll spirit and the transformative power of music! We’re on a mission to amplify Kansas City area schools through our giving program, 'Striking a Chord.' This initiative aims to inspire creativity, spark a love for music, and enhance students' educational experiences," said Neil Rosenbaum, Founder of Backline Now.
Studies show that music education builds cognitive development, boosts academic performance, and builds social skills like a band. The program breathes new life into instruments, ensuring they reach eager students who might not otherwise have access. This initiative not only benefits the students but also fortifies our community by nurturing the next generation of musicians.
"Your support of Backline Now directly helps give back to the Kansas City youth music community. Join us in our mission to make music education accessible to all and help us create a harmonious and rockin' future for Kansas City's youth. Let’s make some noise with 'Striking a Chord'!" added Neil Rosenbaum.
For more information on how to get involved, donate instruments, or support the program, please contact https://backlinenow.com/striking-a-chord or StrikeaChord@backlinenow.com
About Backline Now: Backline Now is dedicated to empowering youth through music by providing essential resources and support to schools and music programs across Kansas City. Through initiatives like "Striking a Chord," Backline Now aims to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of music education.
Contact: Backline Now
Phone: 816-514-2777 Email: info@backlinenow.com Website: www.backlinenow.com
Backline Now, based in Kansas City Missouri, is a premier musical instrument rental business dedicated to supporting entertainment stages, venues, and musical acts throughout the Midwest. With a wide range of high-quality equipment and a commitment to exceptional service, Backline Now ensures that every performance is a success. Whether you're a local band or a touring artist, we're here to meet all your musical needs and keep the show rocking.
Backline Now is not only a musical instrument rental business supporting stages of all sizes in Kansas City and the larger Midwest region, but also a staunch supporter of local music education. Through "Striking a Chord," Backline Now donates musical equipment and drum heads to make sure every child has the chance to jam out and grow surrounded by the magic of music.
"At Backline Now, we’re all about the rock and roll spirit and the transformative power of music! We’re on a mission to amplify Kansas City area schools through our giving program, 'Striking a Chord.' This initiative aims to inspire creativity, spark a love for music, and enhance students' educational experiences," said Neil Rosenbaum, Founder of Backline Now.
Studies show that music education builds cognitive development, boosts academic performance, and builds social skills like a band. The program breathes new life into instruments, ensuring they reach eager students who might not otherwise have access. This initiative not only benefits the students but also fortifies our community by nurturing the next generation of musicians.
"Your support of Backline Now directly helps give back to the Kansas City youth music community. Join us in our mission to make music education accessible to all and help us create a harmonious and rockin' future for Kansas City's youth. Let’s make some noise with 'Striking a Chord'!" added Neil Rosenbaum.
For more information on how to get involved, donate instruments, or support the program, please contact https://backlinenow.com/striking-a-chord or StrikeaChord@backlinenow.com
About Backline Now: Backline Now is dedicated to empowering youth through music by providing essential resources and support to schools and music programs across Kansas City. Through initiatives like "Striking a Chord," Backline Now aims to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of music education.
Contact: Backline Now
Phone: 816-514-2777 Email: info@backlinenow.com Website: www.backlinenow.com
Backline Now, based in Kansas City Missouri, is a premier musical instrument rental business dedicated to supporting entertainment stages, venues, and musical acts throughout the Midwest. With a wide range of high-quality equipment and a commitment to exceptional service, Backline Now ensures that every performance is a success. Whether you're a local band or a touring artist, we're here to meet all your musical needs and keep the show rocking.
Contact
Backline NowContact
Neil Rosenbaum
+1 816-514-2777
www.backlinenow.com
Neil Rosenbaum
+1 816-514-2777
www.backlinenow.com
Categories