Music News
Music lovers can find breaking news on new releases, concerts, appearances, singers, songwriters, musicians, events, tour dates, music production, marketing and the business of making music. Discover new record labels, recording studios, music apps and technology transforming the music industry.
Beyond the Surface: “Self Awareness” Music Video
“Self Awareness” is a slow, reflective track in which iclypzx! explores human nature, toxic behavior, and the challenges of pursuing a career in music. Through introspective lyricism, he confronts feelings of uncertainty while searching for purpose and identity. The line, “trying to find myself in the safe,” captures the song’s central theme of self-discovery. The track serves as a deeply personal introduction to the upcoming EP, "B4CREATURES," and the larger project, "CDTS" - August 05, 2026 - iclypzx!
Loveforce International Brings Back Trotting
On Friday, August 7th, Loveforce International will bring back trotting by re-releasing a digital music single by one of its primary artists, Honey Davis, entitled “The Trot.” - August 05, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - David Pomeroy Music
School of Rock - Rancho Santa Margarita House Band to Perform Alongside Elite SOR Allstars During 2026 National Tour
School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita is proud to announce that its House Band has been selected to perform as a supporting act during the 2026 School of Rock AllStars Tour stop at Constellation Room on July 23, 2026. The School of Rock AllStars Tour represents the highest achievement for School... - July 31, 2026 - School of Rock - RSM
School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita Announces First-Ever Student Selected for Elite 2026 AllStars Tour
School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita is proud to announce that Ryan S., a 15-year-old guitarist, has become the first student from this location ever selected to participate in the 2026 School of Rock AllStars Tour — the most prestigious achievement in the School of Rock community. - July 31, 2026 - School of Rock - RSM
Loveforce International Announces Its August 2026 Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced its August 2026 Digital Music Singles releases. There will be seven releases by seven different recording artists. There will be at least one release every Friday in August including Friday, August 7, 14, 21 and 28. The artists releasing records in August... - July 31, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Loveforce International Closes July with a Bang
The Fourth of July holiday is over but Loveforce International is closing the month with a bang. It will release three singles on one day, Friday, July 31. Two of the singles are Soul-Funk oriented. The third song is an EDM dance single. The new song by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Melissa. - July 31, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
From the Stage to the Silver Screen: The O’Jays’ Eric Nolan and Ohio Filmmaker James Ford Launch National Release of Faithful Intentions
Jae Films movie release - July 28, 2026 - Jae Films LLC
Scottsdale Philharmonic Kicks Off New Summer Series Concerts Sunday, July 26
The Scottsdale Philharmonic will kick off its first summer season with a concert this Sunday. The July 26 concert marks the beginning of Scottsdale Philharmonic’s transition to a year-round performance schedule. The program for the July 26 concert, with guest conductor Dana Graybeal leading... - July 24, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
ZionSphere Drops "From the Whale" - A Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem of Redemption That Demands to be Heard
"From the Whale," ZionSphere's debut gospel hip-hop anthem, launches today on all streaming platforms. Based on Jonah's story, the track speaks to being found in darkness—with the core message: "He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess." Both full and radio-edit versions available. Produced alongside the Jonah & The Whale VR experience launching Summer 2026. - July 21, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
Timmy Neuboy - 1999 (Deluxe Edition)
The biggest release of fast-rising pop singer Timmy Neuboy is here. Presenting 1999 (Deluxe) a 12 track pop album. - July 16, 2026 - Moonlight Records
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
Loveforce International Releases A Little Black Dress Army & Chasing Fame
On Friday, July 17, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The first single is entitled “Little Black Dress Army.” The second single is entitled “Chasing Fame.” The new single by Honey Davis is entitled "Little Black Dress Army." It is... - July 15, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Catalayax Releases "Lost Voices" — International Single from Oslo Spotlight Artist
Norwegian independent artist Catalayax (Pilar Cortes Catalaya Skovly) releases “Lost Voices,” a cinematic indie‑electronic single about reclaiming voice and resilience. With UK representation and a cross‑platform campaign linking the single to the artist’s book and interviews, the release is already gaining international attention. - July 12, 2026 - HarmENT
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire Announces Global Licensing Platform for 316 Songs Across 66 Genres
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire has launched a worldwide licensing platform featuring 314 songs across 66 genres, offering creators, brands, and media companies' instant access to a diverse catalog for film, TV, ads, games, and global distribution. - July 08, 2026 - Rust Wood Trading Music Empire
Loveforce International Releases Anna Hamilton’s “Get Down To Get Some”
On Friday, July 10, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton entitled “Get Down To Get Some.” - July 08, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Loveforce International Announces Its July 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced all of its July 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases. There will be nine different songs released by six different recording artists. - July 08, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Jackie B. Delivers Emotional Force with New Single "I Cry"
The Grammy-nominated vocalist releases a powerful record rooted in survival, vulnerability, and emotional truth. - July 07, 2026 - Jackie B. Publishing
NYC Independent Artist Brooklyn's Sweetest Music Releases New Single "Fragility of Life" - A Heartfelt Tribute to Loss, Reflection, and Gratitude
Independent singer-songwriter Brooklyn's Sweetest Music announces the release of her new single, Fragility of Life, a deeply personal and emotional song inspired by the loss of two family members within nine months of each other in 2024. - July 07, 2026 - Brooklyn's Sweetest Music
Igor Lisul Releases "Into The Unknown" — A Lyrical Guitar Ballad Album of Calm and Hope
Serbian left-handed guitar virtuoso Igor Lisul releases "Into The Unknown," a new instrumental album of lyrical guitar ballads that blends soothing melodies, varied modes and shifting tempos to explore themes of love, nature, seasons and hope. The 10-track collection marks a continuation of Lisul’s distinctive, melodic approach and invites listeners into a tranquil, emotionally resonant sound world. - July 06, 2026 - Igor Lisul
Loveforce International Releases Bayou Fun and Love In A Club
Loveforce International continues its 6th annual Loveforce Summer by entering July with two fun songs. The first fun song is entitled “Bayou Fun.” The second fun song is entitled “I Found Love In A Club.” Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Singles is entitled “I... - July 01, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art." - June 28, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Loveforce International Releases the “Gift Of Knowing Yourself”
On Friday, June 26, Loveforce International Will release a new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon entitled “Gift Of Knowing Yourself.” - June 24, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
AlwaysBeSmile Launches Free "The Independent Musician’s Blueprint," AI-Narrated Audiobook for Independent Artists on Google Play Books
Independent music producer and author AlwaysBeSmile has officially released a free, AI-narrated audiobook edition of "The Independent Musician’s Blueprint: From Distribution to Verification" on Google Play Books. Leveraging advanced Google Auto-Narrator technology, this strategic audio guide helps independent creators navigate the complexities of digital music distribution, global streaming catalog setups, and securing official artist profiles. - June 22, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Independent Artist AlwaysBeSmile Sets New Benchmark for Underground Electronic Producers with Global Rollout of High-Energy Brazilian Phonk Project Pulso e Treme
Independent Bangladeshi music producer and author AlwaysBeSmile announces the widespread release of his latest electronic single, Pulso e Treme. Merging the raw vocal energy of underground Brazilian club culture with heavy electronic sub-bass and sharp, complex rhythm structures, the track highlights a fresh approach to direct-to-fan digital distribution. This release cements his growing authority across the digital music landscape while maintaining total creative freedom. - June 22, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Artist to Watch: Aalure Drops Bold New Single "New Problemz"
"New Problemz" - Aalure Delivers a Smooth New Anthem - June 20, 2026 - Aalure
Paula Boggs Band Marks Juneteenth with Growing Radio Momentum for “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round”
Paula Boggs Band honors Juneteenth through its recording of the historic freedom song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June. - June 19, 2026 - Paula Boggs Band
Southpaw Releases New Country Single “I Wanna Date Your Truck”
Country music trio Southpaw announced the release of their new single—a flirty romp called “I Wanna Date Your Truck.” - June 19, 2026 - Southpaw
Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Programs for New Summer Series Concerts
The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced the programs for its two summer concerts, the first summer season for the symphony. On Sunday, July 26, the Scottsdale Philharmonic will present its Pops Concert featuring the Suite from Jaws, Music from the Star Wars Saga, Highlights from Jurrasic Park,... - June 18, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Loveforce Releases A Mile High Club on the Colorado River
On Friday, June 19, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles, one by veteran recording artist Honey Davis, and another by The Loveforce Collective featuring the debut by featured artist Brad Stubbs. - June 17, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God. - June 16, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Lavonta Caldwell Selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
LaVonta Caldwell of Mandeville, Louisiana has been Selected As A Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her achievements in the field of art and music. About LaVonta Caldwell LaVonta Caldwell is a singer, board member, event coordinator, and historian with the... - June 10, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Loveforce International Releases a Rhythmic Blue Old Flame
On Friday, June 12, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the two singles is entitled “Rhythmic Blue" and another of the two music singles is entitled “This Old Flame,” - June 10, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Latin Grammy-Winning Producer Dr. Yalil Guerra and Yamila Guerra Present Limonada
Limonada is the new album by Cuban singer, actress, and entrepreneur Yamila Guerra, produced by Latin GRAMMY® winner Dr. Yalil Guerra. Featuring legendary Cuban groups Los Papines and Changüí de la Maya, the album celebrates Cuba’s rich musical heritage through salsa, changüí, son, mambo, bolero, merengue, and conga, while incorporating contemporary sounds. Limonada offers a fresh and authentic journey through the rhythms and traditions of Cuba and the Caribbean. - June 04, 2026 - Yamila Guerra
Loveforce International Releases inRchild’s “Dear Children”
On Friday, June 5, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by inRchild entitled “Dear Children.” - June 03, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Loveforce International Announces Its June 2026 Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announces its June 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases. There will be a total of seven releases, They will be multiple genres, by seven different recording artists released every Friday in June. - June 03, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Scottsdale Philharmonic Expanding Number of Yearly Concerts to Provide Classical Music Year-Round to Valley Residents
While many arts organizations in the Valley take a break for the summer, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is adding concerts. “We’re increasing the number of yearly concerts by adding a two-concert Summer Series in July and August, and 7 p.m. Thursday evenings performances for all concerts... - May 31, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Royal Refuge Releases Debut Album "Unbound"
Unbound is the debut album from Royal Refuge, a worship collective created by Paul Cardall. Blending cinematic worship, spoken word, and modern alternative-pop, the album explores identity, healing, faith, anxiety, hope, and the nearness of Jesus Christ. Through songs like “Your Presence,” “Held Me Close,” and “Unbound,” the project reminds listeners they are chosen, redeemed, and never alone. - May 29, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De... - May 28, 2026 - Rotation Music
Raw Mango Announces Exclusive USA Exhibition Tour Curated by Tanvi Prenita Chandra & Renascent Media San Francisco | Los Angeles | New York | New Jersey | Virginia
Raw Mango, an Indian fashion and textile brand known for its handwoven textiles and contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian craftsmanship, will present a multi-city exhibition tour across the United States in May and June 2026. The exhibition tour will travel across San Francisco, Los... - May 24, 2026 - Renascent Media
Stefan Kristinkov’s Notes of the Observer Now Available in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio
Ulterground Records Announce the Availability of Notes of the Observer by Stefan Kristinkov in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Dmitry Klevansky Announces Dolby Atmos Release of “The Messenger” (Romance with Orchestra)
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of Dolby Atmos spatial audio editions of “The Messenger,” the acclaimed romance for male voice, clarinet, harp and string orchestra performed by Dmitry Klevansky. The new immersive mixes are now available on compatible streaming platforms, offering listeners a deeper and more enveloping experience of the recording’s cinematic orchestral sound. - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Singer-Songwriter Jacquelyn Announces Much Anticipated New Album to Critcal Acclaim
"Gonna Take You Home Tonight" Available May 22, 2026. Singer-songwriter Jacquelyn delivers a deeply evocative and emotionally resonant body of work that traces the arc of a life fully felt moving through themes of love, longing, heartbreak, memory, and renewal, each song unfolds like a scene - intimate, vivid,and unafraid to linger in the moments most people try to escape. - May 22, 2026 - peakPRgroup
Art Quam Anima Opens in Saint-Germain-des-Prés: A Gallery, Atelier, and Cultural Programme at 28 Rue du Dragon, Paris
A new kind of art space opens in the heart of Paris's sixth arrondissement — permanent exhibition, active atelier, and monthly public programming, free admission. - May 22, 2026 - Art Quam Anima
O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Loveforce International Releases a Blues Song About AI and Debuts by Walter Dolfini and John’s Day
On Friday, May 22, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles, one is by a veteran recording artist, the other two will feature the debuts of one exclusive artist and one featured artist. - May 20, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Paul Cardall Launches Folk Storytelling Project Winterfield with Debut Album "Wayfaring Christian," Released May 15, 2026
Billboard-charting composer and pianist Paul Cardall introduces Winterfield, a new folk storytelling project blending acoustic instrumentation, reflective lyrics, and cinematic songwriting. The debut album Wayfaring Christian, released May 15, 2026, explores themes of faith, memory, love, and identity through ten deeply personal songs inspired by modern indie folk and pioneer storytelling traditions. - May 18, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC