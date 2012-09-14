Arts & Entertainment: Music News
Get in the holiday spirit with a weekend line up of events presented by Team Boom Cups & Irie Events (December 20-22). - December 20, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment
The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified. - December 17, 2019 - AWJ Recordings
Casey Jeppesen, publicist for Oracle88.com, is proud to announce the release of Adey Bell’s newest album "Venus Exalted" featuring the hot new single titled, “Canyon.” - December 16, 2019 - Oracle88.com
Over the weekend, Saturday, December 7 and Sunday December 8, the Scientology Information Center hosted a pair of events and activities to help usher in the Holidays with joy, happiness and music. - December 15, 2019 - Church of Scientology
Three-Time GRAMMY Winner Seeks to Democratize Global Music Marketplace in Digital Streaming Era - December 13, 2019 - Sound Royalties
Loveforce International Records releases singles on new recording artists it signed recently. - December 13, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy is celebrating the 25 year anniversary. Allegro is proud to provide all students, regardless of age or level, the skills to enjoy music, dance and etiquette for a lifetime. Allegro has given over 100 music recitals and concerts to the Sarasota community and... - December 13, 2019 - Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy
The album "Love & Conflict" is a blues-rock, R&B experimental journey, and Purple Rose Records is proud to bring it to you worldwide January 6, 2020. - December 11, 2019 - Purple Rose Records
Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay
Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays.
Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music
Loveforce International Records Signs several new recording artists to its roster. - December 10, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2
After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.
Loveforce International Releases the single, Gift of Love by Jazz-Soul Diva Rita Graham worldwide. - December 07, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
International Hip Hop Artist changes stage name, returns with bold new single and unapologetic vibe. - December 06, 2019 - B Side Media Group
Versace L.A. is proud to announce Vocalist Extraordinaire Rosa Linda as Featured Artist at versacela.com. World acclaimed composer/conductor Robert Folk, PhD. gives Rosa Linda his professional approval, and the following is what he has to say about her:
"Rosa Linda is a truly authentic artist. - December 04, 2019 - Versace L.A.
Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble
MTS Management's Pittsburgh music veteran John Vento has released his cover of the Tom Waits’ song, “I Hope I Don’t Fall In Love With You.” - December 02, 2019 - MTS Management Group
Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music
“Marching Saints” was supposed to be released this Christmas Eve, however, Phoenix FM in the UK picked it up early and prompted Belief Records to make the single available for streaming on various platforms before the official release date. - November 30, 2019 - Belief Records
Stonerpop announces a new album. Their music is influenced by a range of artists, including Radiohead, Garbage, Metric, Phantogram, U.N.K.L.E., and Massive Attack. - November 28, 2019 - Stonerpop
Loveforce International Records releases the Honey Davis single Blue Christmas. - November 27, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
Originally done by Justin Bieber, Tristan Cole releases a new pop/r&b rendition of this popular Christmas song. - November 25, 2019 - Tristan Cole
MTS' Ohio Country Music Hall of Famer and founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation was honored for his support of veterans, farmers and barn preservation. - November 24, 2019 - MTS Management Group
Bring speech development to life through musical play. - November 23, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
MTS Management Group's Kansas City folk singer songwriter Bill Abernathy has announced midwest tour dates in December and January. - November 23, 2019 - MTS Management Group
How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...”, announced today that they have recently selected Stomvi USA to be a part of the popular television series.
Stomvi USA and their parent company Stomvi, Spain, makes brass musical instruments, mouthpieces and accessories... - November 23, 2019 - How 2 Media
AOK Records and Productions has announced the signing of 17 year-old Vernon Greeson to its public relations department. The artist has a brand new single, Every Day's A Thank You" being worked by Lori Wise of Wise Choice Promotions. On the heels of several high profile appearances, Greeson is looking... - November 23, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production
Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. - November 20, 2019 - Ian Finkel
After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group
Loveforce International Signs Alternative Rock Band Teacherz to a Record and Publishing Deal. - November 20, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
BESLA Conference in Panama City Attracts Top Legal and Corporate Executives in Music, TV, Film and Sports. - November 19, 2019 - Sound Royalties
Musicians, actors, filmmakers and other artists come together in a world-changing social project. - November 15, 2019 - Anthem for Peace
Legendary songwriter Dennis Lambert, who penned and produced such iconic classics as "Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)," "We Built This City," "Baby Come Back," and "Rhinestone Cowboy" will perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage at 94 NE 2nd... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise
Southern California-based hip hop duo King Liyo and Davynci are proud to announce the release of their new single "Create."
In their words, "'Create' is a catchy song with R&B vibes that is sure to make you groove. With witty lyrics and soft vocals, this track captures the essence... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise
Young Dirty Bastard is no new face or newbie to the music industry. BarSun Jones, a.k.a YDB (Young Dirty Bastard), will release his debut single, “BarSun,” on Nov. 15. YDB is not only the son of Old Dirty Bastard, but he’s known for his capricious character on WE TV’s GUHH NY. - November 14, 2019 - Young Dirty Bastard
The nonprofit Scottsdale Philharmonic, founded in 2012, is funded primarily through donations and is seeking contributions for its 2020 Concert Season.
“These donations provide the financial support we need to realize our mission and vision of performing beautiful, classical music to the public... - November 14, 2019 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Larry Wilson & God's Country Band has been blown away by the reception of the group's latest single on AOK Records. Radio stations worldwide, in the secondary market, have added the song to rave reviews. Effective November 12th the release "The World's Saddest Song" will be available to... - November 13, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production
The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC
MTS Records' Canadian melodic roots-rocker Cory M. Coons has released “Love Will Fire The Flame.” It is the fifth single from his album, “The Long Road Home.” - November 12, 2019 - MTS Management Group
New technology for drummers and all profits are donated to charity. - November 11, 2019 - Makers4Good
"Coming Home" is a previously unreleased Veterans Day tribute from international rock duo, Follow No One. - November 11, 2019 - MTS Management Group
Country music single release on November 11. - November 08, 2019 - Keeper of the Plains
Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art
King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings, B.O.S.S. Entertainment Group-Detroit, along with OringiWorldMusicGroup release the smash CD, "Hug Life." Available worldwide right now. - November 08, 2019 - BOSS Entertainment Group
Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties
12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley
Las Vegas F.A.M.E. Awards to be held November 13, 2019 - November 07, 2019 - Dreamkiller, LLC
New artist, Stefano announces record deal with lyricist, John Smallwood. - November 06, 2019 - Stefano
A new music promotional system, which is called "SpinStatz," is changing the way independent artists are getting their music played in the clubs. Building a way for new artists to connect to DJs, adding a way for "Club Spins" to increase publishing revenue. Also, the new System is allowing the DJs to have extra controllable income. - November 06, 2019 - Spinstatz
MTS' Flat River Band are releasing “Go Tell It On The Mountain” to radio. Songs from “Christmas Time” appeared in a 2018 movie with Duane Allen (Oak Ridge Boys). - November 05, 2019 - MTS Management Group
