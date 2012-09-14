PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Team ﻿Boom Cups & Irie Events Presents "Home For The Holidays" Destination DalMar Get in the holiday spirit with a weekend line up of events presented by Team Boom Cups & Irie Events (December 20-22). - December 20, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

UK Producer DMIZE Releases Gritty Dubstep EP "Rotten" on AWJ Recordings The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified. - December 17, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

Weekend of Community Events Helps Make Spirits Bright at the Scientology Information Center Over the weekend, Saturday, December 7 and Sunday December 8, the Scientology Information Center hosted a pair of events and activities to help usher in the Holidays with joy, happiness and music. - December 15, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Loveforce International Records Releases a Flurry of Singles on New Recording Artists Loveforce International Records releases singles on new recording artists it signed recently. - December 13, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company

Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary at Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy is celebrating the 25 year anniversary. Allegro is proud to provide all students, regardless of age or level, the skills to enjoy music, dance and etiquette for a lifetime. Allegro has given over 100 music recitals and concerts to the Sarasota community and... - December 13, 2019 - Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays. Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music

Loveforce International Signs a Flurry of New Artists Just in Time for Christmas Loveforce International Records Signs several new recording artists to its roster. - December 10, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

Loveforce International Releases Gift of Love by Jazz-Soul Diva Rita Graham Loveforce International Releases the single, Gift of Love by Jazz-Soul Diva Rita Graham worldwide. - December 07, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company

B Side Media Group’s Client, Hip Hop Artist, to Drop the Front Page in a Bold Effort to Rebrand International Hip Hop Artist changes stage name, returns with bold new single and unapologetic vibe. - December 06, 2019 - B Side Media Group

Versace L.A. is Proud to Welcome Newcomer Vocalist Extraordinaire Rosa Linda to the World Stage Versace L.A. is proud to announce Vocalist Extraordinaire Rosa Linda as Featured Artist at versacela.com. World acclaimed composer/conductor Robert Folk, PhD. gives Rosa Linda his professional approval, and the following is what he has to say about her: "Rosa Linda is a truly authentic artist. - December 04, 2019 - Versace L.A.

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

MTS Management's Top 20 iTunes Artist Releases Tom Waits' Cover as a New Single and Video MTS Management's Pittsburgh music veteran John Vento has released his cover of the Tom Waits’ song, “I Hope I Don’t Fall In Love With You.” - December 02, 2019 - MTS Management Group

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

Belief Records UK is the Engine Behind Ali Hugo's New Album "Hope for the Meek" “Marching Saints” was supposed to be released this Christmas Eve, however, Phoenix FM in the UK picked it up early and prompted Belief Records to make the single available for streaming on various platforms before the official release date. - November 30, 2019 - Belief Records

Stonerpop Announces Forthcoming Album, American Dreams Stonerpop announces a new album. Their music is influenced by a range of artists, including Radiohead, Garbage, Metric, Phantogram, U.N.K.L.E., and Massive Attack. - November 28, 2019 - Stonerpop

Honey Davis Blue Christmas Released by Loveforce International Records Loveforce International Records releases the Honey Davis single Blue Christmas. - November 27, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company

Tristan Cole's "Christmas Eve" Comes Just in Time for the Holiday Season Originally done by Justin Bieber, Tristan Cole releases a new pop/r&b rendition of this popular Christmas song. - November 25, 2019 - Tristan Cole

MTS' Country Singer Richard Lynch Honored with American Patriot Award MTS' Ohio Country Music Hall of Famer and founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation was honored for his support of veterans, farmers and barn preservation. - November 24, 2019 - MTS Management Group

MTS' Chart-Topping Folk Artist Bill Abernathy Announces “Living The Dream” Solo Tour Dates MTS Management Group's Kansas City folk singer songwriter Bill Abernathy has announced midwest tour dates in December and January. - November 23, 2019 - MTS Management Group

How2Media Announces That Stomvi USA Will be Part of Its “World’s Greatest!...” Series How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...”, announced today that they have recently selected Stomvi USA to be a part of the popular television series. Stomvi USA and their parent company Stomvi, Spain, makes brass musical instruments, mouthpieces and accessories... - November 23, 2019 - How 2 Media

AOK Promotions signs Vernon Greeson to Public Relations Agreement AOK Records and Productions has announced the signing of 17 year-old Vernon Greeson to its public relations department. The artist has a brand new single, Every Day's A Thank You" being worked by Lori Wise of Wise Choice Promotions. On the heels of several high profile appearances, Greeson is looking... - November 23, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production

The Finkel Brother Reunite to Explore the Great American Songbook at Don't Tell Mama Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. - November 20, 2019 - Ian Finkel

New Family Ice Show Brand Tours the USA After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group

Loveforce International Signs Alternative Rock Band Teacherz Loveforce International Signs Alternative Rock Band Teacherz to a Record and Publishing Deal. - November 20, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company

Anthem for Peace Says the World Needs to #SHOUT Musicians, actors, filmmakers and other artists come together in a world-changing social project. - November 15, 2019 - Anthem for Peace

Songwriter Dennis Lambert to Perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage Legendary songwriter Dennis Lambert, who penned and produced such iconic classics as "Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)," "We Built This City," "Baby Come Back," and "Rhinestone Cowboy" will perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage at 94 NE 2nd... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

King Liyo and Davynci to Release New Single "Create" Southern California-based hip hop duo King Liyo and Davynci are proud to announce the release of their new single "Create." In their words, "'Create' is a catchy song with R&B vibes that is sure to make you groove. With witty lyrics and soft vocals, this track captures the essence... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

As the Premiere Entertainer of the "Russell Jones" Family, Young Dirty Bastard Will Release His Debut Single, "BarSun," on His Late Father’s Birthday Young Dirty Bastard is no new face or newbie to the music industry. BarSun Jones, a.k.a YDB (Young Dirty Bastard), will release his debut single, “BarSun,” on Nov. 15. YDB is not only the son of Old Dirty Bastard, but he’s known for his capricious character on WE TV’s GUHH NY. - November 14, 2019 - Young Dirty Bastard

Scottsdale Philharmonic Seeks Donations, Sponsors for 2020 Season The nonprofit Scottsdale Philharmonic, founded in 2012, is funded primarily through donations and is seeking contributions for its 2020 Concert Season. “These donations provide the financial support we need to realize our mission and vision of performing beautiful, classical music to the public... - November 14, 2019 - Scottsdale Philharmonic

Larry Wilson, on the Heels of Wild Reviews, Releases "The World's Saddest Song" to Country Radio Larry Wilson & God's Country Band has been blown away by the reception of the group's latest single on AOK Records. Radio stations worldwide, in the secondary market, have added the song to rave reviews. Effective November 12th the release "The World's Saddest Song" will be available to... - November 13, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production

Hodge Council Member ajoshd Releases New Solo, Self-Produced Single from Upcoming Album The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC

MTS Records' Top 20 iTunes Artist Releases New Single from Award-Winning Album MTS Records' Canadian melodic roots-rocker Cory M. Coons has released “Love Will Fire The Flame.” It is the fifth single from his album, “The Long Road Home.” - November 12, 2019 - MTS Management Group

Makers4Good Announces Gift Ideas for Drummers New technology for drummers and all profits are donated to charity. - November 11, 2019 - Makers4Good

2-Tour Gulf War Veteran's Band Pays Tribute to Military Family Members on Unreleased Track "Coming Home" is a previously unreleased Veterans Day tribute from international rock duo, Follow No One. - November 11, 2019 - MTS Management Group

Keeper of the Plains Band Releases Sultry Second Single Country music single release on November 11. - November 08, 2019 - Keeper of the Plains

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings Release the Smash CD "Hug Life" King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings, B.O.S.S. Entertainment Group-Detroit, along with OringiWorldMusicGroup release the smash CD, "Hug Life." Available worldwide right now. - November 08, 2019 - BOSS Entertainment Group

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Young Artist Directs Art Show 12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley

Christy Johnson to Receive Outstanding Female Singer Songwriter Award Las Vegas F.A.M.E. Awards to be held November 13, 2019 - November 07, 2019 - Dreamkiller, LLC

StefanoSound and SmallwoodLyrics Announce 1st Recording Deal New artist, Stefano announces record deal with lyricist, John Smallwood. - November 06, 2019 - Stefano

Spinstatz is Changing the Music Industry A new music promotional system, which is called "SpinStatz," is changing the way independent artists are getting their music played in the clubs. Building a way for new artists to connect to DJs, adding a way for "Club Spins" to increase publishing revenue. Also, the new System is allowing the DJs to have extra controllable income. - November 06, 2019 - Spinstatz