Florida Association of ACOs Welcomes Bold as New Member
Bold’s Platform Uses Evidence-Based Exercise to Prevent Falls, Reduce Hospitalizations, and Improve Health Outcomes.
Jacksonville, FL, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOS) proudly announces the addition of Bold to its growing network of partners. Bold, a trailblazer in healthy aging, specializes in evidence-based exercise programs designed to prevent falls, manage chronic conditions, and reduce joint pain among older adults. This collaboration is particularly significant in Florida, a state with the largest senior population in the United States, where Bold’s clinical exercise programs are poised to make a profound impact.
Falls are a leading cause of hospitalizations and injuries among seniors. In 2020 alone, over 1 million Floridians aged 65 and older reported a fall. Bold’s rigorous balance and strength training programs offer a preventative solution that can significantly reduce these incidents. According to CDC data, more than one in four seniors experiences a fall each year, resulting in over $50 billion in medical expenses.
Moreover, physical inactivity is a major contributor to chronic conditions, which are among the most costly health issues for older adults. Studies indicate that the cost of managing these conditions can exceed $1,000 annually per person. Despite the clear benefits, less than 15% of seniors in the U.S. meet the recommended physical activity guidelines. Bold’s innovative approach aims to bridge this gap by making exercise more accessible and tailored to individual needs.
Amanda Rees, CEO and Co-Founder of Bold, emphasizes the transformative potential of this partnership: “By collaborating with ACOs, Bold can help reduce healthcare costs while significantly enhancing the physical and mental well-being of members. Our online, on-demand solution addresses common barriers to exercise, such as transportation challenges, joint pain, fear of injury, and busy schedules, by offering personalized exercise plans that seniors can follow from the comfort of their homes.”
Notably, Bold’s programs not only contribute to cost savings but also boost member satisfaction and retention. Surveys reveal that 8 in 10 participants are more likely to remain with their healthcare plan or provider due to the positive impact of Bold’s offerings.
Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOS, expresses her enthusiasm for the new partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome Bold as a business partner. Their proven ability to deliver cost-effective and high-quality health solutions is a tremendous asset to our member ACOs. Bold’s approach provides quantifiable benefits in both financial savings and improved health outcomes.”
As FLAACOS continues to serve the healthcare needs of Floridians, the inclusion of Bold represents a significant step forward in promoting a longer, healthier, and more active life for the state’s senior population.
ABOUT BOLD
Bold is a digital health company focused on fall prevention and healthy aging. Bold provides older adults with engaging exercise programs in order to keep them healthy and out of the hospital. Bold’s personalized and evidence-based exercise programs are designed for the aging population to prevent falls, reduce musculoskeletal pain and disability, and increase physical activity levels for individuals with multiple chronic conditions. For more information on Bold, visit http://www.agebold.com/partnerships/.
Media Contact:
Kristin Haluch, MHA
kristin@agebold.com
About FLAACOS
The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) is a collaborative network of ACOs committed to delivering high-quality, coordinated care to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Their mission is to advance value-based care and enhance the healthcare experience for all patients.
