Announcing 2024 Counter Insider Threat Symposium
Washington, DC, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 9th Annual Counter Insider Threat Symposium, taking place at the Sunset Room in Washington, D.C. on September 4-5, 2024. The Symposium will bring together leaders and experts across government and industry to discuss the current insider threat environment, as well as the technologies and policies necessary to disrupt and dismantle those threats and safeguard sensitive information vital to maintaining national security.
As organizations continue to face data breaches and unauthorized disclosures because of insider threats, it has become increasingly important to ensure sufficient investments are being made in advanced counter insider threat programs. Organizations must look at behavioral, financial, and cultural indicators in addition to implementing adequate data security measures. Attendees will hear from leaders and experts about the need for the development and implementation of a robust counter insider threat strategy across the public and private sectors.
The Symposium will feature high-level speakers including:
· Michael C. Casey- Director, NCSC
· Don Carlos James Blasingame- Director, National Insider Threat Task Force
· Richard D. McComb, SES- Chief Security Officer, DHS
· David Helfen- Sr. Director, Insider Threat & Cyber Investigations, Visa
· Jacqueline Atiles- Director, Insider Threat Program, Department of State
· Dr. Deanna D. Caputo- Chief Scientist & Senior Principal Behavioral Psychologist, MITRE
· Randy Trzeciak- Technical Manager/Director MSISPM Program, Carnegie Mellon University
· J.T. Mendoza- Executive Director, US Insider Risk Management COE
· Victor Munro- Executive Director, Canadian Insider Risk Management Centre of Excellence
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Symposium:
· Advancing Counterintelligence & Enterprise Capabilities through Strategic Partnerships
· Preventing Insider Risk at State Department through Deterrence, Detection, and Mitigation
· Leveraging Behavioral Sciences to Mitigate and Manage Insider Risk
· Delivering Enterprise-Wide Security Solutions for DHS to Protect Against Evolving Threats
· Leveraging Data Analytics to Enhance Insider Risk Management
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, Military Services, and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 9th Annual Counter Insider Threat Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at counterinsider.com.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
