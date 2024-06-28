Allied Fusion BPO Embraces Corporate Social Responsibility with Arbor Day 2024 Participation
Cebu, Philippines, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allied Fusion BPO is proud to announce their active participation in Arbor Day 2024, held in the City of Naga. As part of their ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, their dedicated team joined forces with local volunteers and officials to plant seedlings, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.
The event was a rewarding experience for all involved, showcasing the power of community collaboration and environmental stewardship. By participating in Arbor Day, Allied Fusion BPO underscores its commitment to sustainability and its role in fostering a healthy, vibrant environment.
"We are thrilled to be part of an initiative that brings our community together to make a positive impact on the environment," said Yuko Tsushima, CEO at Allied Fusion BPO. "This Arbor Day event reflects our dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility and our efforts to support the City of Naga in creating a greener future."
Allied Fusion BPO remains committed to engaging in activities that promote sustainability and environmental responsibility. This Arbor Day event is a testament to our belief in the importance of corporate and community efforts in addressing global environmental challenges.
