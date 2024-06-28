Henderson Franklin Celebrates 22 Attorneys Recognized as 2024 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars
Fort Myers, FL, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce the outstanding achievement of twenty-two (22) attorneys having been selected as 2024 Florida Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars.
Founded in 1991, Florida Super Lawyers recognizes the top 5% of lawyers in the entire State who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Even more remarkable, less than 2.5% of lawyers are honored with a spot on the distinguished Rising Stars list.
Henderson Franklin's six (6) attorneys who were selected as Rising Stars include:
· Matthew Brust, Mergers & Acquisitions
· Anthony Cetrangelo, Jr., Estate & Probate
· Steven Gendreau, General Personal Injury Defense
· Spencer Shaw, Workers’ Compensation
· Madison Allen Tanner, General Personal Injury Defense
· Iman Zekri, Family Law
Henderson Franklin's sixteen (16) attorneys recognized as 2024 Florida Super Lawyers® are:
· Scott Atwood, Employment & Labor
· Matthew Belcastro, Construction Litigation
· William Boltrek, General Personal Injury Defense
· Michael Corso, Professional Liability Defense
· Ronald Eisenberg, Estate & Probate
· Nicole Goetz, Family Law
· Thomas Gunderson, Real Estate
· Eric Gurgold, Estate & Probate
· Erin Houck-Toll, Business/Corporate
· Carlos Kelly, Business Litigation
· Shannon Puopolo, Business Litigation
· Amanda Sharkey Ross, Transportation/Maritime
· Douglas Szabo, Business Litigation
· Donald Thomson, Real Estate
· Beth Vogelsang, Family Law
· Guy Whitesman, Tax
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part in shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
