Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a Subsidiary of Alivia Care, Inc., Becomes Last Remaining Not-for-Profit Hospice Provider
With recent changes in end-of-life care, North Florida residents may notice a shift as Haven, a long-standing provider in the region, transitions due to acquisition by a for-profit health care company, BrightSpring Health Services. As this transition takes place, Community Hospice & Palliative Care wishes to express its continued dedication to providing compassionate, community-based care to individuals and families in the community.
Gainesville, FL, June 29, 2024
"We understand that transitions in healthcare can be challenging for our community," said Phillip Ward, President, and CEO of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. "However, we want to reassure everyone that our dedication to serving our neighbors with compassion, dignity, and unwavering commitment remains as strong as ever."
Since 1979, Community Hospice and Haven have been pillars of support for those facing advanced illness, expanding their service areas to meet the community's needs. While recent years have seen an increase in for-profit hospice providers nationally, Community Hospice has remained steadfast in its commitment to non-profit, community-centered care, ensuring patients receive the highest quality of service, regardless of their financial circumstances.
Community Hospice & Palliative Care takes pride in being the only 4-star hospice provider in North Florida, a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care. With a team of over 950 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization touches the lives of approximately 1,500 patients daily, providing comfort and support wherever patients call home.
"Our clinicians are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, and they are committed to ensuring that their friends and neighbors receive the compassionate care they deserve," added Ward. "We stand ready to support patients, families, and caregivers through every step of the journey, offering comfort and solace during life's most challenging moments."
Being a not-for-profit organization means Community Hospice & Palliative Care invests in charity care programs to benefit the local community. These investments return to the community as stakeholders rather than out-of-state stockholders. Community Hospice & Palliative Care gives back more than $5 million annually through charity care, services to military veterans, outreach to traditionally underserved minority groups, and the pediatric program that cares for more than 350 children annually.
Community Hospice & Palliative Care invites physicians, facility administrators, and community members to reach out at 352.204.9872 to explore how they can benefit from the organization's comprehensive services and unwavering commitment to excellence.
Contact
Alivia Care, Inc.Contact
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.aliviacare.com
