Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a Subsidiary of Alivia Care, Inc., Becomes Last Remaining Not-for-Profit Hospice Provider

With recent changes in end-of-life care, North Florida residents may notice a shift as Haven, a long-standing provider in the region, transitions due to acquisition by a for-profit health care company, BrightSpring Health Services. As this transition takes place, Community Hospice & Palliative Care wishes to express its continued dedication to providing compassionate, community-based care to individuals and families in the community.