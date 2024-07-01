Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Z Consulting, LLC and The Bridge
Aurora, CO, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Z Consulting is a boutique consulting firm focused on helping companies transform their business practices to achieve ultimate effectiveness and efficiency, doing so at their acceptable pace of change. They offer their clients solutions in all fields of management consulting: strategy, organization/culture design, processes and change management.
The Bridge is a team of innovative strategy and technology consulting professionals who come together to empower leaders to drive remarkable progress in transforming their teams, organizations, and industries.
“Over the last 15+ years, Deb has built Z Consulting into a nationally recognized leader in the healthcare industry. The strategic combination with The Bridge will allow her to continue to grow the business while leveraging The Bridge’s expertise and innovation. This is a great match between two great companies!” – Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
