Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between TMCADD Consulting & Services, LLC and NV5 Global, Inc.
Londonderry, NH, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of TMCADD Consulting & Services, LLC dba myBIMteam by NV5 Global, Inc.
myBIMteam is an engineering and architecture technology company that focuses on reality capture technologies to produce 3D building asset models that aid in resource planning, renovation, and new construction. Since its founding over twenty years ago, the company has operated across public and private sectors with a long history of completing projects in education, healthcare, and other infrastructure sectors. myBIMteam provides a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) sector. The company offers building information modeling (BIM) management, training and support services, laser scanning and reality capture of buildings, and assistance with computer-aided design (CAD), catering to the diverse needs of industry professionals.
"We had the opportunity to facilitate the quintessential M&A process between myBIMteam and NV5 Global, Inc., which was truly a joy," commented Transaction Director Sean Fechtmann. "Troy was an absolute pleasure to work with and a true expert in his craft. He knew exactly what he wanted from this process, and all we had to do was find him the proper partner. As for NV5, this deal would not have been possible without their patience, expertise, and knowledge gleaned from completing many deals in the past. We very much look forward to an ongoing relationship with a buyer of this caliber."
NV5 Global, Inc., based in Hollywood, FL, provides technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private clients across a spectrum of infrastructure and engineering verticals. Benchmark is excited to see the expansion of these efforts with the integration of myBIMteam's technology-forward approach to building management as its team, led by CEO and founder Troy Mifsud, has led the way in building digitization and digital twin methodology in the company's service to the engineering and architecture markets.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
