New Leadership Takes Charge at Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa
The Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa is delighted to announce the appointment of Lauren Weeg as its new President for the 2024-2025 service year, succeeding Julia Miller Brady (2023-2024). This leadership transition marks a significant moment of leadership change within the organization.
Hammond, LA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Weeg brings a wealth of qualities and strengths to her new role, demonstrating a deep commitment to advancing the mission and values of the Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa. "We are thrilled to welcome Lauren Weeg into this pivotal role," said Amiee Moser-Parham, Public Relations Chair of the Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa. "Her dedication and vision will undoubtedly steer us towards continued success in serving our community."
Originally from the suburbs of New Orleans, Lauren pursued her education at Louisiana State University where she graduated. Her career journey took her to Australia for an internship and allowed her to explore various parts of the world. During her college years, she met her husband, and they have enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage. In 2005, they settled in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, where they have since made their home.
Lauren's professional background spans sales and consultation services in home renovation, design, and staging, which eventually led her to a successful career in real estate spanning nearly a decade. She and her husband are proud parents to two wonderful children who keep them actively engaged, alongside a lively assortment of cherished pets.
As a mother of two and a former foster parent to three children, Lauren has firsthand experience of how a child's environment and community support can profoundly influence their social and emotional development, shaping their future outlook. Her commitment to community service through organizations like the Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa reflects her dedication to supporting children and families in need.
Lauren Weeg joined the Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa driven by a desire to actively contribute to community service while connecting with like-minded individuals who share her passion for making a difference. The organization's focus on supporting community children resonates deeply with her personal experiences and values.
When asked about her favorite projects within the Junior Auxiliary, Lauren expressed appreciation for the diverse array of service initiatives. While she couldn't pick a clear favorite, she highlighted "Storytime with Santa" as particularly meaningful to her. The magic of the Christmas season and the joy it brings to children as they engage with Santa and listen intently to his stories evoke nostalgic memories of her own childhood.
Lauren emphasized the importance of each community service project undertaken by the Junior Auxiliary, noting that each serves a unique purpose in enriching and supporting the local community. She conveyed enthusiasm about the dedication of the organization's members, describing them as energized and eager to create positive impacts. Looking ahead, Lauren expressed optimism about the Junior Auxiliary's future growth and its potential to make an even greater difference in the community in the years to come.
Under Lauren Weeg’s leadership, Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa looks forward to increasing membership to support service projects such as Crown’s Closet, Lynding a Hand, Storytime with Santa, Chalk It Up, and Ainsley’s Angels. The organization will continue its fundraising efforts through events like the Sapphire Soiree (Spring 2025) and the upcoming Flamingo Bingo scheduled for July 20, 2024, at Chappapeela Sports Park.
