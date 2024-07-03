Matcha Design Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Excellence
After two decades of providing design services to companies big and small, Matcha Design remembers its humble beginnings and looks forward to new horizons.
Tulsa, OK, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Matcha Design was founded in 2004 by Chris Lo, a professional creative who wanted to make it easy for businesses in any industry and at any scale to get high-quality design services. Two years later, the young company received the first of many rewards for its talent and skill at building creative branding.
In 2009, Matcha Design partnered with Kiva, a non-profit organization, providing the financial support they needed to help small businesses around the world. By 2012, Matcha Design was humbled to announce crossing the 100-award marker and had already served a significant number of clients all over the world.
Today, after 20 years, the team at Matcha Design has won a total of 437 different national and international awards and counting.
However, according to the team at Matcha, the greatest award they've earned is the relationships they've built with their clients and the lessons they've learned along the way.
In a world where the average life expectancy of a small business is five years, everyone at Matcha Design is proud of what they have achieved and looks forward to what's coming next, expressing gratitude for the company leadership, the vibrant culture, and the amazing clients they've served along the way.
Matcha Design offers a wide range of award-winning services, including:
● Advertising
● Brand Development
● Commercial Photography
● Copywriting
● Email Campaigns
● Logo Design
● Marketing Campaigns
● Motion Graphics
● Print Designs
● Social Media Marketing
● Trade Show Designs
● UX/UI Design
● Video Production
● Web Design & Development
Chris Lo attributes Matcha Design's unique success and resilience chiefly to hard work and tenacity. He said, "You've got to be stubborn. When the client sets a goal that takes you out of your comfort zone, there's always that voice of doubt that can creep in and stop you. That's when you need to dig your heels in and meet the challenge head-on. That's how you learn. That's how you grow."
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client's visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaigns, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
