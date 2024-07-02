Merrill's Packaging Ready to Support Distributors Affected by McConkey Closure
Burlingame, CA, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In response to the recent announcement of McConkey's closure, Merrill's Packaging is prepared to offer immediate support to distributors and companies impacted by this development. The company recognizes the critical need for reliable and high-quality containers and flower pots during this time.
Merrill's Packaging is committed to sustainability, utilizing recycled materials to produce a variety of flower pots. The products are manufactured in the San Francisco Bay Area using domestically sourced recycled plastic, ensuring both quality and environmental responsibility. Orders are fulfilled promptly to prevent any disruption in supply chains.
The company is pleased to offer the DURA POTS line, with four sizes immediately available for shipping. The most popular flower pots, the GDP-350 (3.45" square pot) and GDP-400 (4.0" square pot), are complemented by other sizes to meet a range of horticultural needs and serve as direct replacements for McConkey's JMCS55-1, JMCTS400, and JMCSQ330.
Additionally, Merrill's Packaging's manufacturing partners are equipped to provide support with a wide range of planters, flower pots, containers, trays, and flats. Distributors and partners are encouraged to reach out with product requests to ensure a seamless transition and continued customer satisfaction.
Contact
KC Lau
(650) 259-5959
www.merrills.com
www.merrills.com
