Health Compiler to Sponsor Hint Summit 2024, Elevating Direct Care
Health Compiler is excited to sponsor and participate in Hint Summit 2024 at the Infinity Park Event Center. This premier event gathers Direct Primary Care (DPC) enthusiasts, pioneers, and innovators to advance the Direct Care movement. The summit, themed "Elevating Healthcare: DPC’s Climb to Mainstream," aims to inspire and promote the growth of DPC, highlighting its transformative impact on the U.S. healthcare system.
Denver, CO, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Health Compiler is thrilled to announce its sponsorship and active participation in the eagerly awaited Hint Summit 2024. This prestigious event, set to take place at the Infinity Park Event Center, will bring together Direct Primary Care (DPC) enthusiasts, pioneers, and innovators to propel the Direct Care movement and explore its transformative impact on the U.S. healthcare system.
Recognized as the foremost conference for the Direct Primary Care community, Hint Summit has established itself as a pivotal gathering for industry professionals. The 2024 summit, themed "Elevating Healthcare: DPC’s Climb to Mainstream," aims to inspire and drive the growth and widespread adoption of DPC.
Hint Summit is more than just a conference - It's a celebration of DPC movement and an opportunity to build, educate and inspire our community. Whether you're new to DPC or a seasoned veteran, Hint Summit offers invaluable insights and connections to accelerate your journey,” stated Zak Holdsworth, CEO of Hint Health.
The Health Compiler team is eager to engage with fellow attendees, share expertise, and showcase our cutting-edge analytics solution. "Our platform is designed to support the expansion and success of DPC practices, contributing significantly to the broader Direct Care movement," said Mehul Agarwal, founder of Health Compiler. "We are committed to demonstrating how our advanced analytics and marketing solutions can empower DPC providers to enhance their digital presence, streamline operations, and connect more effectively with their patients."
About Health Compiler:
Health Compiler (www.healthcompiler.com) specializes in providing a suite of tailored digital solutions at the intersection of analytics and marketing solution, specifically designed to elevate Direct Primary Care (DPC) practices, employers and benefit advisors. Our mission is to empower DPC providers with the necessary tools to enhance their digital presence, streamline operations, and build stronger connections with their patients.
About Hint Health:
Hint Health is dedicated to enabling and powering provider-led solutions that drive transformative improvements in cost, quality, outcomes, and both patient and provider satisfaction.
Contact
Raunak Katakwar
+1 (408) 883-7902
https://www.healthcompiler.com/
