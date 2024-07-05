Health Compiler to Sponsor Hint Summit 2024, Elevating Direct Care

Health Compiler is excited to sponsor and participate in Hint Summit 2024 at the Infinity Park Event Center. This premier event gathers Direct Primary Care (DPC) enthusiasts, pioneers, and innovators to advance the Direct Care movement. The summit, themed "Elevating Healthcare: DPC’s Climb to Mainstream," aims to inspire and promote the growth of DPC, highlighting its transformative impact on the U.S. healthcare system.