Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Acquires Mobility Designed’s Portfolio of Products in Move to Lead the Future of Medical Equipment Innovation
Port Washington, NY, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (DDH) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mobility Designed, Inc.’s full portfolio of products. This strategic acquisition will enhance DDH's portfolio of innovative medical equipment while integrating cutting-edge industrial design expertise directly into its operations.
Founded in 2014, Mobility Designed creates personal assistive devices that redefine mobility through the fusion of design and function. The company's flagship product, the M+D Comfort Crutch, offers a revolutionary crutch design that shifts the user's weight to the elbows instead of the armpits or wrists, providing significantly more comfort to users.
The M+D Comfort Crutch was named a finalist in Fast Company’s prestigious Innovation by Design Awards and garnered international acclaim and recognition after a viral video about the product reached more than 50 million viewers in 2016.
The acquisition by DDH includes the integration of Mobility Designed's full product line, including the M+D Comfort Crutch. Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Max Younger will also join DDH as Senior Director of Industrial Design & Innovation to support the launch of the M+D Comfort Crutch, ComboStix, and extensive portfolio of other products and to drive innovation across DDH's catalog of medical equipment.
Younger brings more than 15 years of industrial design experience to the role, including positions focused on product innovation at Techtronic Industries Intl., Dimensional Innovations, and Hallmark Cards. Personal experience inspired him to design the M+D Comfort Crutch after witnessing his father’s struggles with conventional crutches following an amputation. Younger holds a BFA in Industrial/Interaction Design from the Savannah College of Art and Design.
“I am incredibly excited to join Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare,” said Younger. “This opportunity is a great example of Drive’s focus on innovation and allows us to bring our portfolio of designs to a broader audience continuing our mission of improving people's lives through thoughtful design. I look forward to working with the talented team at DDH to push the boundaries of what’s possible in medical equipment.”
“We are delighted to welcome Max Younger and the Mobility Designed team to the DDH family,” said Jen Nicholson, SVP Product & Marketing Strategy. “This acquisition elevates our portfolio with forward-thinking domestic design capabilities that set DDH apart in the industry. We are excited about the potential for enhanced innovation and improved patient outcomes that this collaboration brings.”
About Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare manufactures a complete line of medical products, including mobility products, respiratory products, beds, bariatric products, wheelchairs, sleep surfaces and pressure prevention products, self‐assist products, power-operated wheelchairs, rehabilitation products, resident room equipment, personal care products, and electrotherapy devices. Currently, the Company has corporate offices, manufacturing facilities, and distribution facilities located throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Romania, Australia, the Netherlands, and India. The Company markets its products to customers located throughout the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Central, and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.drivemedical.com.
