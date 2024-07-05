Apellix Announces Expansion and Relocation to New Headquarters
Jacksonville, FL, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Apellix, a leading innovator in aerial robotic systems, is excited to announce a significant expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 2624 Phyllis St., Jacksonville, FL. This strategic move underscores Apellix's commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence.
As part of this expansion, Apellix has created numerous jobs across various departments, including customer support and success, engineering, sales, and research and development. This growth in workforce not only strengthens the company but also contributes to the local economy by providing quality employment opportunities. The new facility will significantly enhance Apellix's production capabilities, allowing the company to meet the increasing domestic and international demand for its innovative drone solutions. The expanded production space will enable Apellix to streamline manufacturing processes, improve efficiency, and increase output, ensuring timely delivery of products to clients.
According to Robert (Bob) Dahlstrom, Apellix founder and CEO, “This recent expansion sets the stage for Apellix to continue providing the industry with the safest, highest quality, and best performing power wash drones available, enabling our customers to unlock huge economic value and generate significant revenue and profits while also accelerating the development of the next generation of power wash drones and exciting innovative new products for the cleaning and coatings industry.”
Investment in R&D
Apellix is also making a substantial investment in research and development (R&D). The new headquarters will feature cutting-edge production space and testing environments designed to foster innovation and accelerate the development of next-generation aerial robotic technologies. This investment will support ongoing projects, such as those with the US Army, as well as new projects and innovations that drive new advancements, solidifying Apellix's position as a leader in the industry.
About Apellix
Apellix is a pioneering developer of aerial robotic systems designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Since its founding in 2014, the company has specialized in creating innovative drone-based solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and accuracy across various industries, including infrastructure maintenance, construction, and environmental monitoring.
For more information about Apellix and its innovative, patented technologies, please visit www.apellix.com or contact Jackie Fernandez at Jackie@apellix.com.
As part of this expansion, Apellix has created numerous jobs across various departments, including customer support and success, engineering, sales, and research and development. This growth in workforce not only strengthens the company but also contributes to the local economy by providing quality employment opportunities. The new facility will significantly enhance Apellix's production capabilities, allowing the company to meet the increasing domestic and international demand for its innovative drone solutions. The expanded production space will enable Apellix to streamline manufacturing processes, improve efficiency, and increase output, ensuring timely delivery of products to clients.
According to Robert (Bob) Dahlstrom, Apellix founder and CEO, “This recent expansion sets the stage for Apellix to continue providing the industry with the safest, highest quality, and best performing power wash drones available, enabling our customers to unlock huge economic value and generate significant revenue and profits while also accelerating the development of the next generation of power wash drones and exciting innovative new products for the cleaning and coatings industry.”
Investment in R&D
Apellix is also making a substantial investment in research and development (R&D). The new headquarters will feature cutting-edge production space and testing environments designed to foster innovation and accelerate the development of next-generation aerial robotic technologies. This investment will support ongoing projects, such as those with the US Army, as well as new projects and innovations that drive new advancements, solidifying Apellix's position as a leader in the industry.
About Apellix
Apellix is a pioneering developer of aerial robotic systems designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Since its founding in 2014, the company has specialized in creating innovative drone-based solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and accuracy across various industries, including infrastructure maintenance, construction, and environmental monitoring.
For more information about Apellix and its innovative, patented technologies, please visit www.apellix.com or contact Jackie Fernandez at Jackie@apellix.com.
Contact
ApellixContact
Jackie Fernandez
904-647-4511
www.Apellix.com
Jackie Fernandez
904-647-4511
www.Apellix.com
Categories