Complade Awards CyberSecure Canada Certificate to General Data IT
General Data Achieves CyberSecure Canada Certification, Demonstrates Leadership in Cyber Security Compliance Management and Services.
Saint John, Canada, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- General Data is thrilled to announce its successful certification under Canada's National Standard CAN/CIOSC 104:2021, known as CyberSecure Canada. This certification affirms the company’s commitment to systematic cybersecurity management, aimed at enhancing their defenses against cyber threats.
Accredited certification body Complade completed the audit and delivered the certificate to General Data CEO James Hoyt in Saint John this May.
This milestone not only signifies compliance with essential cybersecurity controls but also highlights General Data's leadership in adopting and managing robust cybersecurity practices within the industry. The company's proactive approach to cybersecurity management systematizes the protection of sensitive data and establishes a model for industry peers.
The certification comes at an optimal time as New Brunswick CBDC (Community Business Development Corporations) Charlotte-Kings has just announced a non-repayable grant program, "Cybersecure NB’ "As the backbone of many economies, small businesses often lack the resources of larger enterprises, making them more susceptible to cyber-attacks. However, by prioritizing cybersecurity, these businesses can safeguard sensitive data, protect customer trust, and ensure business continuity. The CBDC Cybersecure NB grant offers the opportunity to fund a more detailed cybersecurity program, so that businesses can work with companies like General Data to better safeguard their systems and achieve a certification of compliance.
