RX Japan's IJK 2024 Celebrates Resounding Success with Global Exhibitors and Buyers
Kobe, Japan, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan highlights success stories from exhibitors at the recently concluded International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2024, held from May 16-18 at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall. The event, which attracted a total of 13,674 visitors over three days, showcased the finest in the jewellery industry, drawing both local and international attention.
Exhibitor Success Stories
Dott. Simone Meli, President of MELI GIOIELLI FIRENZE, highlighted the significance of IJK for both the Japanese and international markets. "It's a very important fair for Japan and for foreign markets. We've been participating for 25 years, only pausing during the COVID-19 period. We met with Japanese regular customers and new international clients from Korea, Taiwan, and China," Meli noted. He emphasised the importance of the international clientele and hopes for continued invitations to foreign customers in future editions. "With a customer ratio of 60% regular customers, especially from Japan, and 40% new customers from international markets, we sold important pieces in Mediterranean coral and other specialized styles, which shows the diverse interests of the international buyers," Meli added.
Noelle Chow, Co-Founder and GIA Graduate Gemologist, praised IJK for providing an excellent platform to introduce their new collection. "We've been participating in jewellery fairs in Hong Kong since 1982. After receiving wholesale orders from the Hong Kong Jewelry Fair in March, we decided to explore the Japanese market. The response has been positive, with several inquiries and orders. Japanese customers are meticulous, often visiting multiple times before making a purchase," Chow shared. She also suggested that pre-show advertising could enhance visitor preparedness and engagement. "The organization of the fair is impressive, and the structured setup allows exhibitors to focus on presenting their products," Chow remarked.
Sambhav Jain of PURITY JEWELRY CO., LTD. decided to exhibit at IJK after visiting as a buyer last year. "The response has been really good. We are wholesalers, with factories in Bangkok and offices in the US and Hong Kong. Our goal was to build a strong customer base and provide excellent service. The footfall was impressive, and we are planning to return next year," Jain stated. He also suggested extending the fair to four or five days. "The quality of interactions we had with buyers was exceptional, and the fair's professional atmosphere contributed to meaningful business engagements," Jain added.
Event Highlights and Insights
IJK 2024 was marked by a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing innovative designs and traditional craftsmanship. The event featured a series of seminars and workshops, offering attendees insights into the latest industry trends and technologies. The exhibition floor was a bustling hub of activity, with buyers and sellers engaging in dynamic exchanges.
Up Next: International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN) Edition
Banking on the momentum from a successful IJK 2024 show, RX Japan anticipates new milestones from the upcoming International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN) edition, scheduled for October 23-25 at Pacifico Yokohama. This event is perfectly timed for the year-end sales season, making it ideal for sourcing and purchasing. IJT AUTUMN will set the stage for unique features and opportunities for exhibitors and buyers alike, continuing the tradition of excellence established by the IJT Series Shows. The Autumn edition will focus on leveraging the festive season to drive sales and offer exclusive product launches.
