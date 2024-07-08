World's First Centre of Excellence in Interventional Oncology Awarded to Hôpitaux Universitaires se Strasbourg

The International Accreditation System for Interventional Oncology Services (IASIOS), the only global accreditation system for interventional oncology (IO), proudly announces that Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg in France has become the first facility to achieve the prestigious Centre of Excellence status. This distinction recognizes the hospital’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of patient service and quality of care in IO.