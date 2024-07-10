RAMPF Production Systems Appoints New CEO
Albert Schmid takes over management of international supplier of production systems with integrated dispensing technology.
Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Albert Schmid has been appointed as the new CEO of RAMPF Production Systems. He succeeds Rüdiger Brockmann and Stefan Huber, who previously led the international supplier of production systems with integrated dispensing technology in a dual leadership structure.
Albert Schmid is a proven expert in reactive resin systems and their processing. For the past 15 years, he has headed the sealing systems division of RAMPF Advanced Polymers, a leading developer and manufacturer of reactive resins based on polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, and silane-modified polymers.
As part of this role, the plastics engineer worked closely with RAMPF Production Systems, the international system manufacturer for customer-specific solutions for the mixing and dispensing of reactive resin systems. Before joining RAMPF, the 55-year-old worked in the plastics processing industry and in special machine construction.
The change in management is aimed at further strengthening the market position and innovative capacity of RAMPF Production Systems and opening up new growth opportunities.
Michael Rampf and Matthias RAMPF, CEOs of the international RAMPF Group – “Albert Schmid has extensive experience and expertise in both chemistry and processing technology. Together with his pronounced leadership skills, he has built an outstanding reputation within our Group as well as with customers and partners. With fresh impetus and a clear vision, he will lead RAMPF Production Systems into a successful future. We thank Rüdiger Brockmann and Stefan Huber for their valuable contributions and wish them all the best.”
