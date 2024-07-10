Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between MTS Transportation, Inc. and High Desert Management Group, LLC
Amarillo, TX, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between MTS Transportation, Inc. and High Desert Management Group, LLC. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for High Desert Management Group, LLC, as it works to achieve scale through acquisitions and service diversification.
MTS Transportation, a company with a rich history, was established in Amarillo, Texas, in 1982 and incorporated in 1990. It all began with a single tractor and refrigerated trailer to take on servicing the 3PL needs of the Texas Panhandle market. For over four decades, the company has continued to provide 3 PL services, full truck load transportation of refrigerated products, dry freight, flat bed, bulk carbon black, and bulk milk transportation on long or short hauls nationwide.
“Thank you for everything you have contributed to, the timely and knowledgeable direction and for always having the time to help where and when needed. It was so appreciated.” –Tim Merrill, CEO of MTS Transportation.
High Desert Management Group, LLC, a newly formed holding company in Texas, is looking to continue expanding its footprint in the Texas market with its experience in the trucking industry. High Desert Management Group, LLC intends to continue working to streamline its service operations related to dry freight products and refrigerated products in the Texas market.
“It was exciting to get to the finish line with our client and even more exciting to help our client continue onto their next chapter in life, which we hope is filled with even more quality time with their friends and family. The Benchmark team has enjoyed working with MTS Transportation and High Desert Management Group, LLC through this process, and we wish both parties the best of luck in their future endeavors.” – Jeffrey Garza, Deal Associate, Benchmark International.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
