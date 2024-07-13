Mobalon Inc and HHH Charity Present the Mayor’s Mobile Salon Circle Program - Mayors Nationwide Focus on Lifting Their city’s Inner Spirits

Mobalon Inc and Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc (HHH Charity) are partnering with 100 city mayors across the United States who understand the depth of the psychological effect a simple haircut and hairstyle can have to provide positive mental stimuli and stability in their homeless population, as well as, in the low-income children and adults within their city boundaries.