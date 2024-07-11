A Soulful Celebration
Urban League of Detroit to Celebrate A Soulful Afternoon Celebration and Tour of the Newly Restored Former Mansion of Aretha Franklin.
Detroit, MI, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan today announced A Soulful Afternoon, an Urban League of Detroit Guild event at the Newly Restored Former Mansion of Aretha Franklin. A Soulful Afternoon will be held Saturday, August 3, 2024 from 3:00pm – 6 pm. This event is an afternoon filled with Live Music, Refreshments, Specialty Cocktails, and a guided tour of the home. There is an RSVP as well as Valet Parking for the event. Come celebrate a Classy & Soulful Saturday Afternoon with the Urban League or Detroit Guild.
Since 1916, the Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan has been building bridges in Detroit and Southeastern Michigan communities to enable African Americans and other persons of color to achieve their fullest potential. An affiliate of the National Urban League, ULDSEM has anticipated and responded to the changing needs of the metropolitan Detroit community through programs assisting with employment counseling and placement; women, infant, and children health and nutrition; youth academic and life-skills training; and the improvement of the socioeconomic conditions of the disadvantaged in the community.
Tickets to attend the Soulful Afternoon are $100 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or our Urban League website atwww.deturbanleague.org. Admission includes Live Music, Hors d'oeuvres, Specialty Cocktails, and a guided tour of the home.
Since 1916, the Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan has been building bridges in Detroit and Southeastern Michigan communities to enable African Americans and other persons of color to achieve their fullest potential. An affiliate of the National Urban League, ULDSEM has anticipated and responded to the changing needs of the metropolitan Detroit community through programs assisting with employment counseling and placement; women, infant, and children health and nutrition; youth academic and life-skills training; and the improvement of the socioeconomic conditions of the disadvantaged in the community.
Tickets to attend the Soulful Afternoon are $100 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or our Urban League website atwww.deturbanleague.org. Admission includes Live Music, Hors d'oeuvres, Specialty Cocktails, and a guided tour of the home.
Contact
Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern, MIContact
Jarvis Richardson
313-831-5573
www.deturbanleague.org
Jarvis Richardson
313-831-5573
www.deturbanleague.org
Categories