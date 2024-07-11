Meet a Scientologist Safely Sanitizes a Nation with Attila Barta
Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Meet a Scientologist, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring cosmetics and household chemical manufacturer Attila Barta.
Attila Barta went from selling car air fresheners on street corners to owning and manufacturing a host of Hungary’s premier cosmetics, personal hygiene and household chemical products. When the pandemic hit, his company was tapped as an essential business and shifted all production into making massive amounts of sanitizers to help keep his country safe.
About Attila Barta
Attila Barta was born in Dévaványa, a small town in the Southern Great Plain region of Hungary. Growing up, his parents worked long hours to support the family, so as the eldest of three children, by age 10, he was not only running the household, but also taking care of his younger siblings. It was then Attila developed a profound sense of responsibility for the well-being of others. While still a teenager, he graduated from nursing school and began a career as a paramedic. To supplement his income, he started selling air fresheners for cars. As his sales efficiency increased, so did his business acumen. Soon, he was acquiring floundering businesses and turning them into thriving concerns, using the L. Ron Hubbard Administrative Technology. Today, his company produces over 500 cosmetic, household and personal hygiene products. When the pandemic hit and every Hungarian’s livelihood was at stake, under the authority of the national Ministry of Defense, Attila shifted his entire operation to produce sanitizers in an effort to help his fellow countrymen combat the spread of the pandemic.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
