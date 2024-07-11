Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern MI 32nd Annual Golf Outing
You are invited to join the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan (ULDSEM) for this year’s annual golf outing! The 32nd Annual "On the Course for Academic Achievement" will be held on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the TPC Golf Club in Dearborn, Michigan. The Urban League of Detroit is excited to be back on the course and have the community join efforts to raise funds that support and promote positive youth development initiatives like College Club and Project Ready Programs.
Detroit, MI, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan (ULDSEM) will hold its 32nd Annual Golf Outing “On the Course for Academic Achievement'' Monday, August 12, 2024. This event, held at TPC Michigan Golf Course, will help support youth in Southeast Michigan through the Detroit Urban League’s College Club Project Ready program. This years Presenting Sponsor is Bloomin Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is one of the world’s largest casual dining companies with approximately 87,000 Team Members and more than 1,450 restaurants throughout 46 states, Guam, and 13 countries. Visit the website for further information.
This year’s Golf Outing will begin with breakfast at 8 a.m. and will also feature a putting contest, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and award ceremony. The Detroit Urban League is excited to host a fun day of community and connection that will directly support youth in the College Club-Project Ready program.
The Detroit Urban League College Club increases educational opportunities for youth pursuing post- secondary degrees by providing scholarship information and support to hundreds of students each year. Youth in the College Club Project Ready program are also involved in enrichment activities such as leadership development, life skills, and financial literacy training. Funds from the Golf Outing will help expand the capacity and services provided to youth through College Club.
“Some of the Urban League of Detroit's most important work is work with and preparing youth for academic success and a positive future,” said N. Charles Anderson, President/CEO of the Detroit Urban League. "For more than 30 years the College Club Project Ready program efforts have seen hundreds of area students graduate from high school and receives millions of dollars in college scholarship awards,” said Anderson.
A few Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Event sponsors receive tickets for the Golf Outing and multiple opportunities for brand recognition during the event and on various Urban League platforms. Individual tickets for the golf outing start at $350, which includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
This year’s Golf Outing will begin with breakfast at 8 a.m. and will also feature a putting contest, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and award ceremony. The Detroit Urban League is excited to host a fun day of community and connection that will directly support youth in the College Club-Project Ready program.
The Detroit Urban League College Club increases educational opportunities for youth pursuing post- secondary degrees by providing scholarship information and support to hundreds of students each year. Youth in the College Club Project Ready program are also involved in enrichment activities such as leadership development, life skills, and financial literacy training. Funds from the Golf Outing will help expand the capacity and services provided to youth through College Club.
“Some of the Urban League of Detroit's most important work is work with and preparing youth for academic success and a positive future,” said N. Charles Anderson, President/CEO of the Detroit Urban League. "For more than 30 years the College Club Project Ready program efforts have seen hundreds of area students graduate from high school and receives millions of dollars in college scholarship awards,” said Anderson.
A few Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Event sponsors receive tickets for the Golf Outing and multiple opportunities for brand recognition during the event and on various Urban League platforms. Individual tickets for the golf outing start at $350, which includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Contact
Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern, MIContact
Jarvis Richardson
313-831-5573
www.deturbanleague.org
Jarvis Richardson
313-831-5573
www.deturbanleague.org
Categories