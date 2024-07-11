Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern MI 32nd Annual Golf Outing

You are invited to join the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan (ULDSEM) for this year’s annual golf outing! The 32nd Annual "On the Course for Academic Achievement" will be held on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the TPC Golf Club in Dearborn, Michigan. The Urban League of Detroit is excited to be back on the course and have the community join efforts to raise funds that support and promote positive youth development initiatives like College Club and Project Ready Programs.