Boleskine Earns TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Second Year in a Row
Inverness, United Kingdom, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, has awarded Boleskine House a Travelers’ Choice Award for 2024, the second year in a row. The award directly represents the high quality of experience that visitors to the historical site have had over the last year.
Tripadvisor gives a Travelers’ Choice award to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor. As such, the award is a testimonial of Boleskine House's importance to tourism in the Loch Ness region.
“We are honored to receive this award from Tripadvisor for the second year in a row,” said Keith Readdy, Chair of The Boleskine House Foundation SCIO, the registered Scottish charity that is restoring and preserving the historical legacy and heritage of the Boleskine House estate. “Our goal is to offer an engaging and educational experience amidst the tranquil beauty of our estate. We are deeply appreciative of our visitors, whose support has made this possible. Thank you to everyone who has visited and shared their experiences on TripAdvisor.”
The Travelers’ Choice Award is a distinctive accolade for the vast amount of work done not only to save the historical Boleskine House, but to increase public access and enjoyment of an area of unsurpassed natural beauty and historical significance.
Over the last five years, the Foundation has worked tirelessly to raise funds to restore the manor and reestablish the surrounding grounds for the benefit of the public. All proceeds raised from visitor tours go directly to the restoration of the house and surrounding grounds. For more information, or to book your tour, visit www.boleskinehouse.org.
The Boleskine House Foundation
The Boleskine House Foundation SCIO is a Scottish Registered charity whose mission is to restore and preserve the historical legacy and heritage of the Boleskine House estate for the greater benefit of the public. In addition to our conservation-led approach to sympathetically restore Boleskine House, we aim to educate the public on the heritage of the house and lands, to welcome the enjoyment of its structure and surrounding gardens, and to facilitate learning, growth and well-being. For more information, please visit www.boleskinehouse.org.
Keith Readdy
+44 7727 491 016
www.boleskinehouse.org
