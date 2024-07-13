MPAI Publishes Version 1.1 of the Human and Machine Communication Standard
MPAI –has concluded its 46th General Assembly (MPAI-46) by approving for publication the new Version 1.1 of the Human and Machine Communication V1.1 standard.
Geneva, Switzerland, July 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 46th General Assembly (MPAI-46) by approving for publication the new Version 1.1 of the Human and Machine Communication V1.1 standard.
Technical Specification: Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC) V1.1 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/v1-1/) enables an Entity to hold a multimodal communication with another Entity possibly in a different Context. The standard is agnostic of the parties in a communication as an Entity can be a human in an audio-visual scene of a real space or a Machine in an Audio-Visual Scene of a Virtual Space. Humans and Machines can operate in different Contexts, e.g., language. MPAI-HMC references a range of technologies specified in five MPAI Standards.
An online presentation of MPAI-HMC V1.1 will be held on 22 July at 15 UTC. To attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtde-orTwqE9x9sSkauN9CxKsLvbJrIeSF
At its previous meeting, MPAI has published for draft standards for Community Comments: Context-base Audio Enhancement V2.2 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/usc/v2-2/), Multimodal Conversation V2.2 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/v2-2/), Object and Scene De-scription V1.1 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/v1-2/), and Portable Avatar Format V1.2 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-paf/v1-1/). Interested parties should check the mentioned links and make comments as for update as the deadline for submission has not been reached yet.
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
7. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
8. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
9. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
10. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
11. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
12. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
13. 13. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/): to specify which features an AI Module supports.
14. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.15. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/)
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).
