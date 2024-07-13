Kinetix Announces Inaugural IT Scholarships Recipients
Michigan-based IT Firm Awards Three $1000 Scholarships to Michigan IT Students
Grand Rapids, MI, July 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kinetix, a leading Michigan IT firm, understands the struggles and obstacles presented to students obtaining higher education in information technology (IT) and computer sciences (CS) sectors. Entrepreneur, Randy Goodfellow, started IT firm Kinetix in 1991. By 2024, Kinetix has established itself as a leading MSP in Michigan. Mr. Goodfellow thought it was a good time to start helping the next generation of the IT workforce and created the “Future of IT” scholarship program. Kinetix is pleased to announce its inaugural award recipients.
Kaleb Stanley, from Howell, MI, attends Eastern Michigan University with a major in Computer Science and a minor in Astrology. Kaleb chose his degree because of his love for technology. Mr. Stanley’s ultimate goal is to work on telescopes after graduation.
Kajal Modi, from Canton, MI, attends Michigan State University with a major in Computer Science and a minor in Business. Kajal chose her degree because of her early fascination with technology, and the endless opportunities for continuous learning and problem-solving in the rapidly growing IT field. Ms. Modi’s ultimate goal is to achieve success by leveraging her skills and knowledge to positively impact the technological community.
Evan Howard, from Byron, MI, attends Michigan Technological University with a major in Computer Engineering and a minor in Mathematical Sciences. Evan chose his degree because of his interest in computer hardware and software. Mr Howard’s ultimate goal is the freedom to work in many different areas of the world at a company he enjoys.
"Our goal is to encourage innovation, address the shortage in the IT sector, and strengthen the IT community as a whole," said Kinetix CEO Randy Goodfellow, adding, "We hope our annual scholarship program plays a small role in helping achieve this."
For more information on the Kinetix “Future of IT” scholarship program, visit www.kinetixinc.com/scholarships.
Founded in 1991, Kinetix has evolved to become a Michigan leader in Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity protection, and VoIP Telecom services. With offices in Sparta, MI, and Canton, MI, Kinetix provides solutions and support to hundreds of businesses and organizations throughout the state and beyond.
Kaleb Stanley, from Howell, MI, attends Eastern Michigan University with a major in Computer Science and a minor in Astrology. Kaleb chose his degree because of his love for technology. Mr. Stanley’s ultimate goal is to work on telescopes after graduation.
Kajal Modi, from Canton, MI, attends Michigan State University with a major in Computer Science and a minor in Business. Kajal chose her degree because of her early fascination with technology, and the endless opportunities for continuous learning and problem-solving in the rapidly growing IT field. Ms. Modi’s ultimate goal is to achieve success by leveraging her skills and knowledge to positively impact the technological community.
Evan Howard, from Byron, MI, attends Michigan Technological University with a major in Computer Engineering and a minor in Mathematical Sciences. Evan chose his degree because of his interest in computer hardware and software. Mr Howard’s ultimate goal is the freedom to work in many different areas of the world at a company he enjoys.
"Our goal is to encourage innovation, address the shortage in the IT sector, and strengthen the IT community as a whole," said Kinetix CEO Randy Goodfellow, adding, "We hope our annual scholarship program plays a small role in helping achieve this."
For more information on the Kinetix “Future of IT” scholarship program, visit www.kinetixinc.com/scholarships.
Founded in 1991, Kinetix has evolved to become a Michigan leader in Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity protection, and VoIP Telecom services. With offices in Sparta, MI, and Canton, MI, Kinetix provides solutions and support to hundreds of businesses and organizations throughout the state and beyond.
Contact
Kinetix LLCContact
Jeremy Johnson
616-887-5689
https://www.kinetixinc.com
Jeremy Johnson
616-887-5689
https://www.kinetixinc.com
Categories