Chair and First Speakers Announced for Creative Tech New York 2024
Henry Stewart Events Announces Chair and First Speakers for Creative Tech New York 2024 Conference
New York, NY, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Creative Tech New York 2024 is proud to announce its conference chair and initial lineup of distinguished speakers, set to convene on October 24. This inaugural event will bring together leaders in creative technology, including production teams, technology suppliers, marketing services, and innovators, in an enriching environment designed to foster collaboration and innovation.
The event will offer an in-depth exploration of technology’s pivotal role in shaping the future of creativity, featuring practical insights from real-world case studies and strategic discussions with industry-leading creative pioneers.
A super early bird offer is available until Friday, August 9, 2024, saving US$200. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to secure their place at a reduced rate. https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
Meet the Speakers:
Michael Francello, Creative Technology Expert
Cindy Mallory, Chapter President, VR/AR Association New York
David Catuhe, Partner Group Engineering Manager, Microsoft
Tarik Mohamed, Co-Founder, Overview Collective
Conference Chair: Jarrod Gingras, Managing Director and Analyst at Real Story Group will lead the discussions. Jarrod is renowned for his expertise in Omnichannel Digital Marketing technologies and co-authored "The Right Way to Select Technology" (2017), bringing unparalleled insights to the event.
The event will feature exclusive networking opportunities with creative tech professionals and decision-makers, presentations by expert speakers from leading U.S. organizations, and updates on cutting-edge technological advancements and emerging trends in the creative tech industry. Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest innovations and technologies presented by sponsors and exhibitors, as well as gain insights from groundbreaking research driving the evolution of creative technology.
Creative Tech New York 2024 will be co-located with DAM New York 2024, offering additional networking opportunities and insights into digital asset management.
To learn more about the event, speakers, and agenda visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
The conference is sponsored by: Optikka
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk
Creative Tech New York 2024
October 24, 2024
New York, USA
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel
#CreativeTechNY #CreativeTech2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state-of-the-art, face-to-face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organisations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies, and non-profits to healthcare, education, and government. The events are held in New York, London, Chicago, and Los Angeles, featuring a detailed conference programme packed with case studies, workshops, peer-to-peer roundtable discussions, and tutorials, plus an exhibition of leading solution providers in the DAM and Creative Operations arena. Topics are geared to both experienced professionals and those newer to the field. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
Contact
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
+447800890224
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
