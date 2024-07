Chair and First Speakers Announced for Inaugural Conference on Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs in New York

New York, NY, July 13, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Henry Stewart Events unveils the conference chair and speakers for its inaugural event on "Semantic Data: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs," scheduled for October 23, 2024, in New York City. This one-day event offers an opportunity for data managers and information professionals to gather as a community to review essential tools and approaches necessary to compete in the age of AI.A super early bird offer is available until Friday, August 9, 2024, saving US$200. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to secure their place at a reduced rate. https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024Madi Weland Solomon, Head of Client Solutions and Services at Graphifi, chairs the conference. Madi is a creative technologist with expertise in DAM, enterprise taxonomy and ontology development, information architecture, digital strategy, and semantic technologies.First Speakers Announced:Lulit Tesfaye, Partner, VP of Knowledge & Data Services and Engineering, Enterprise Knowledge, LLCPolly Alexander, Director, Metadata and Taxonomy, WebMD IgniteBonnie Griffin, Global Customer Operations Taxonomist, PaypalHeather Hedden, Senior Consultant, Enterprise Knowledge LLCAhren Lehnert, Principal Taxonomist, NikeWhy Attend:• Engage with fellow industry professionals from diverse sectors across the USA.• Gain actionable insights for addressing semantic data challenges, covering taxonomy, knowledge graph, and ontology development.• Network with peers and foster valuable connections within the semantic data community.• Stay updated on standards, best practices, and emerging trends in semantic data management and AI technology.Semantic Data New York 2024 is co-located with DAM (Digital Asset Management) New York 2024, providing additional opportunities for networking and learning about the latest developments in digital asset management.To learn more about the event, speakers, and agenda visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024DATAVID and Factor Firm LLC are proud sponsors of Semantic Data New York, supporting the event's mission to advance the knowledge and skills of data professionals.Sponsorship Opportunities: Customized sponsorship packages are available for organizations looking to grow their company, boost brand exposure, make valuable connections, and stand out as industry leaders. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Rebecca at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.ukFor media queries, please contact: Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing, at SimiD@henrystewart.co.ukEvent Details:Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology and Knowledge GraphsOctober 23, 2024New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, New York, USA#SemanticDataNY #SemanticData2024https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024About Henry Stewart EventsHenry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in provid-ing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online educa-tion for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools.HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educa-tional courses in the following sectors: Digital Asset Management (DAM); Creative Opera-tions; Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology; OnlineEd for Higher Education; Corporate Learning & Development; Creative Technology; Pharma; Real Estate. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com.