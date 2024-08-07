ISMG’s Cybersecurity Summit: New Delhi to Address Rising Cyberthreats Amid India’s Digital Surge
Cybersecurity Experts to Deep Dive Into Cyber Defense, Digital Resilience and AI
Princeton, NJ, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As India advances in digital technologies, the country simultaneously faces heightened risks from sophisticated cyberthreats. ISMG’s Cybersecurity Summit: New Delhi, scheduled for August 8, aims to address these pressing challenges and outline strategies to bolster the country’s cyber defenses.
According to a report from Indusface, cyberattacks on Indian websites surged by a staggering 261% in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. In light of this alarming rise, the New Delhi summit provides a timely platform to industry leaders, government officials and cybersecurity experts to explore the future of digital security.
“India faces a growing cyberthreat landscape, becoming a prominent target for nation-state cyberattack, with a compelling need to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure, educate businesses, and establish strong legal deterrents against cybercrime,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president and conference chair – Asia, Middle East and Africa, editorial, ISMG. “To address these pressing concerns, the summit will provide a critical platform for education and discussion, featuring deep dives into several key trends including managing risks in the era of generative AI, lowering the barrier for bad actors using AI, building cyber resilience amid geopolitical turmoil, balancing privacy and security, and developing holistic defensive architectures to foster innovation and security.”
Distinguished speakers include Lt. Gen. (retd.) M Unnikrishnan Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India, whose keynote address will center on India’s cybersecurity landscape and strategies for enhancing national cyber resilience.
Lt. Gen. (retd.) Rajesh Pant, former National Cyber Security Coordinator, National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India, will shed light on how the increasing prevalence of cyber warfare has impacted how businesses approach cybersecurity.
Dr Charru Malhotra, professor (e-Governance and ICT), Indian Institute of Public Administration, will discuss the intersection of human factors and AI in cybersecurity. Some Nath Kundu, senior cybersecurity officer (Greater India Zone) – governance, Schneider Electric, and Bithal Bhardwaj, group CISO, GMR Group, will share the need for a pragmatic approach to secure IT, OT, ICS and IoT infrastructure.
The summit will also include sessions on DPDP Act compliance, preparing enterprises for compliance challenges in data protection regulations, and securing India’s digital ecosystem. Attendees will learn strategies for safeguarding critical digital infrastructure amid evolving threats, and tackling deepfakes and cyber deception. Sessions on quantum agility will prepare organizations for the cybersecurity implications of quantum computing.
The New Delhi Summit will also cover the latest trends and technologies and highlight the importance of human factors in cybersecurity. With AI systems becoming more integrated into information security operations, understanding the interplay between human factors and artificial intelligence is crucial for developing effective strategies.
The summit will also help participants engage in interactive panel discussions and networking sessions, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry peers and experts.
“The New Delhi Summit stands as a critical gathering for cybersecurity professionals dedicated to fortifying digital defenses,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events, ISMG. “The summit promises a unique opportunity for exploring innovative approaches to cybersecurity challenges and forging strategic industry partnerships.”
By addressing the most pressing cybersecurity challenges and exploring cutting-edge solutions, Cybersecurity Summit: New Delhi will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to build a secure and resilient digital ecosystem.
For detailed information on speakers, agenda and registration, visit https://ismg.events/summit/cybersecurity-summit-new-delhi-2024/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
According to a report from Indusface, cyberattacks on Indian websites surged by a staggering 261% in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. In light of this alarming rise, the New Delhi summit provides a timely platform to industry leaders, government officials and cybersecurity experts to explore the future of digital security.
“India faces a growing cyberthreat landscape, becoming a prominent target for nation-state cyberattack, with a compelling need to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure, educate businesses, and establish strong legal deterrents against cybercrime,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president and conference chair – Asia, Middle East and Africa, editorial, ISMG. “To address these pressing concerns, the summit will provide a critical platform for education and discussion, featuring deep dives into several key trends including managing risks in the era of generative AI, lowering the barrier for bad actors using AI, building cyber resilience amid geopolitical turmoil, balancing privacy and security, and developing holistic defensive architectures to foster innovation and security.”
Distinguished speakers include Lt. Gen. (retd.) M Unnikrishnan Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India, whose keynote address will center on India’s cybersecurity landscape and strategies for enhancing national cyber resilience.
Lt. Gen. (retd.) Rajesh Pant, former National Cyber Security Coordinator, National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India, will shed light on how the increasing prevalence of cyber warfare has impacted how businesses approach cybersecurity.
Dr Charru Malhotra, professor (e-Governance and ICT), Indian Institute of Public Administration, will discuss the intersection of human factors and AI in cybersecurity. Some Nath Kundu, senior cybersecurity officer (Greater India Zone) – governance, Schneider Electric, and Bithal Bhardwaj, group CISO, GMR Group, will share the need for a pragmatic approach to secure IT, OT, ICS and IoT infrastructure.
The summit will also include sessions on DPDP Act compliance, preparing enterprises for compliance challenges in data protection regulations, and securing India’s digital ecosystem. Attendees will learn strategies for safeguarding critical digital infrastructure amid evolving threats, and tackling deepfakes and cyber deception. Sessions on quantum agility will prepare organizations for the cybersecurity implications of quantum computing.
The New Delhi Summit will also cover the latest trends and technologies and highlight the importance of human factors in cybersecurity. With AI systems becoming more integrated into information security operations, understanding the interplay between human factors and artificial intelligence is crucial for developing effective strategies.
The summit will also help participants engage in interactive panel discussions and networking sessions, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry peers and experts.
“The New Delhi Summit stands as a critical gathering for cybersecurity professionals dedicated to fortifying digital defenses,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events, ISMG. “The summit promises a unique opportunity for exploring innovative approaches to cybersecurity challenges and forging strategic industry partnerships.”
By addressing the most pressing cybersecurity challenges and exploring cutting-edge solutions, Cybersecurity Summit: New Delhi will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to build a secure and resilient digital ecosystem.
For detailed information on speakers, agenda and registration, visit https://ismg.events/summit/cybersecurity-summit-new-delhi-2024/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Mike D'Agostino
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Mike D'Agostino
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories