Ignite Your Teen’s Entrepreneurial Spirit at the Y.E.S. Summer Camp
The Youth Entrepreneur Summit (Y.E.S.) is excited to announce its upcoming summer camp, set to take place at Windermere Secondary School in the heart of Vancouver, BC, this August 6-9, 2024. With only a month left until the event, Y.E.S. is calling on aspiring young entrepreneurs to join a fun & transformative experience designed to ignite their entrepreneurial spirit and equip them with the business skills of leadership, communication, & problem-solving.
Vancouver, Canada, July 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Key Highlights of Y.E.S.:
• Hands-on workshops and interactive games
• Networking opportunities with successful entrepreneurs
• Real-world business challenges and projects
• Team-building exercises and leadership training
• A supportive community that fosters creativity and resilience
Scholarships and Grants are available. To ensure that every aspiring young entrepreneur has the opportunity to participate, Y.E.S. is awarding merit-based AND needs-based scholarships and grants.
These financial aids are designed to support students who demonstrate exceptional promise and those who require financial assistance to attend the camp.
“Our camp is designed to empower young minds to think creatively and work collaboratively. We believe that every participant will leave with a newfound sense of confidence and entrepreneurial spirit.” -Allan Fan, Co-Founder of Y.E.S.
“Starting a business to solve a problem and create value for others is the ultimate learning platform.” -Michael Quan, Co-Founder of Y.E.S.
Registration for the Y.E.S. summer camp is currently open, and spaces are filling up quickly. Parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up their children soon to secure a spot. Use the code YES30 to save $30 on registration fees.
https://www.youthentsummit.com
For more information about the Youth Entrepreneur Summit or to register, please visit the website. About Youth Entrepreneur Summit (Y.E.S.): Y.E.S. is dedicated to nurturing young entrepreneurial talent and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. Founded by serial entrepreneurs, Allan Fan and Michael Quan, Y.E.S. offers immersive programs designed to equip teens with the skills, mindset, and network necessary to succeed in the business world.
Contact
Michael Quan
702-825-2288
