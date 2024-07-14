Ignite Your Teen’s Entrepreneurial Spirit at the Y.E.S. Summer Camp

The Youth Entrepreneur Summit (Y.E.S.) is excited to announce its upcoming summer camp, set to take place at Windermere Secondary School in the heart of Vancouver, BC, this August 6-9, 2024. With only a month left until the event, Y.E.S. is calling on aspiring young entrepreneurs to join a fun & transformative experience designed to ignite their entrepreneurial spirit and equip them with the business skills of leadership, communication, & problem-solving.