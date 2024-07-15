Private Investigative Agency Records Increase in Bug Sweeping Cases
London, United Kingdom, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- UK private detective agency Bond Rees has revealed the number of requests for bug sweeps have increased by 27% in the first 6-months of 2024. An important part of tactical surveillance counter measures, bug sweeping is used to search homes, offices, and vehicles for recording devices, GPS trackers, and even CCTV to stop others spying on you. This is becoming a rising problem in the corporate world, with cases of corporate espionage increasing steadily as technology advances, leading to an increase in requests for private investigative agencies like Bond Rees.
Bond Rees conducts same-day bug sweeps, locating and removing bugs from your property, business, and computers in a matter of hours. For high profile clients, such as politicians or CEOs, it is recommended to schedule regular bug sweeps to ensure privacy is protected. Bug sweeping is just one step in tactical surveillance countermeasures that Bond Rees offer to battle corporate espionage and spying.
As the leading private investigative agency in the UK, Bond Rees specialise in a wide range of investigative services including: counter surveillance measures, people and asset tracing, and corporate investigations. “It’s getting easier for competition and criminals to bug offices and install spyware on office computers which can cost a business time and money when their privacy is invaded.” said founder Aaron Bond. “We’ve put together a strong team of ex-police and ex-military cyber security experts that have the knowledge and experience to find these bugs, no matter how well hidden they are.”
Bond Rees are dedicated to client confidentiality and never reveal a client’s information without consent.
About Bond Rees: Bond Rees is a national organisation with offices across the UK. Clients looking for discreet, professional and affordable private investigative services turn to Bond Rees for their services. Their reputation for highly efficient and effective investigative work has established them as one of the leading private investigation companies in the UK.
