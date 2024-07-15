Local Tutors and Teachers Team Up to Expand and Improve Community Tutoring Services for SAT, ACT, ISEE, HSPT, and SSAT
Nonprofits National Tutoring Association (NTA) and national test prep association (TPAPT) will host their 9th annual continuing education conference, "Becoming a Better Tutor," July 17-19, 2024. The agenda will cover pedagogy for SAT/ACT tutoring, Executive Function coaching, and business sustainability for independent tutors, college admissions advisors, and test prep professionals.
Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) and the National Tutoring Association (NTA) will be hosting summer virtual conference number 9, "Becoming a Better Tutor," for local tutor-operators, IECs, and SAT / ACT test prep professionals.
The agenda includes a review of tutoring pedagogy, high-dose, high-frequency tutoring programs, online tutoring best practices, school and community group business development, and Digital SAT tutoring best practices.
Founded by Kevin Organisciak, MEd, TPAPT has been helping local tutors, school programs, and community based organizations better serve their respective student groups for over a decade.
Keynote speakers include: Suchi Deshpande, Founder, Learnfully.com, Marina Grijalva, Founder, Mundo Academy, and Ben Steger, Co-Founder, Virtu Academy.
Each workshop will last 60 minutes with a Q & A included. Sessions are $35/ea and workshop recordings will be provided.
Media contact: Skyeler Wade, info@testprepprofessionals.com
The agenda includes a review of tutoring pedagogy, high-dose, high-frequency tutoring programs, online tutoring best practices, school and community group business development, and Digital SAT tutoring best practices.
Founded by Kevin Organisciak, MEd, TPAPT has been helping local tutors, school programs, and community based organizations better serve their respective student groups for over a decade.
Keynote speakers include: Suchi Deshpande, Founder, Learnfully.com, Marina Grijalva, Founder, Mundo Academy, and Ben Steger, Co-Founder, Virtu Academy.
Each workshop will last 60 minutes with a Q & A included. Sessions are $35/ea and workshop recordings will be provided.
Media contact: Skyeler Wade, info@testprepprofessionals.com
Contact
TPAPTContact
Kevin Organisciak
617-285-4036
tpapt.mykajabi.com/survey
Kevin Organisciak
617-285-4036
tpapt.mykajabi.com/survey
Categories