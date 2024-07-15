Local Tutors and Teachers Team Up to Expand and Improve Community Tutoring Services for SAT, ACT, ISEE, HSPT, and SSAT

Nonprofits National Tutoring Association (NTA) and national test prep association (TPAPT) will host their 9th annual continuing education conference, "Becoming a Better Tutor," July 17-19, 2024. The agenda will cover pedagogy for SAT/ACT tutoring, Executive Function coaching, and business sustainability for independent tutors, college admissions advisors, and test prep professionals.