Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems Announce Appointment of Industry Veteran Bret Jacob as Senior VP of Business Development

Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems announce Bret Jacob as Senior VP of Business Development. With decades in the electronic systems industry, Jacob brings expertise in sales and strategic partnerships. Jacob looks forward to contributing to Malibu’s growth, collaborating with dealers, clients, and partners. CEO Joe Harwell praises Jacob's leadership, aligning with Malibu's goals. The company is committed to providing top-tier access control solutions.