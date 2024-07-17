AMPP Introduces Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation
AMPP has introduced the Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation to its distinguished awards program. This new accolade honors members who significantly enhance the organization's international presence and cooperation. Nominations for the award commenced on July 1.
Houston, TX, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, has announced the Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation as the latest addition to its prestigious awards program. Nominations opened on July 1, aligning with the association’s annual award nomination period.
This award honors the legacy of Dr. Christopher M. Fowler, a past president of NACE International (now AMPP) and a dedicated AMPP member since 1989. Dr. Fowler has played pivotal roles within the European Region of NACE, including serving as the International Director representing the European Region on the NACE Board of Directors from 2003 to 2007. His significant contributions to the field include participation in numerous symposia, leadership in various technical committees, and his role as the European Coordinator and UK Executor for the IMPACT (International Measures of Prevention, Application, and Economics of Corrosion Technologies) study, which investigated corrosion costs and preventative strategies on a multinational scale.
The Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation recognizes an AMPP member whose exceptional service and leadership have significantly contributed to the international promotion of the organization’s activities and goals. This award highlights political and business engagement efforts, organizing international conferences, initiating new chapters, and fostering successful collaborations with like-minded organizations worldwide.
"We’ve made our nomination process as simple as possible, ensuring that it’s easy for all our members to participate,” said Tim Fest, CAE, AMPP’s director of global membership experience. “Our goal is to receive a diverse range of submissions that truly reflect the international spirit of cooperation that this award celebrates.”
Eligibility for the Christopher M. Fowler Award includes active AMPP membership and notable contributions to the organization’s visibility and activities across international borders. Noteworthy impact may encompass organizing new courses, training, or learning opportunities that align with AMPP’s mission. Self-nominations are not accepted, and nominations cannot be made posthumously. Additionally, current AMPP Boards or Awards Committee members are not eligible.
Nominators can be individuals, organizations, or companies, with specific restrictions outlined per award category. All nominations must adhere to the detailed guidelines available on the AMPP website.
For more information on the Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation and other AMPP awards, please visit https://bit.ly/AMPP-Awards.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 34,000 members in more than 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
