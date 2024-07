Deborah Cassidy Chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Lakewood Ranch, FL, July 16, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Deborah Cassidy of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cleaning.About Deborah CassidyDeborah Cassidy is the owner of Clean As A Whistle, a home cleaning service in Bradenton, Florida serving Manatee County and the surrounding areas.Cassidy started the cleaning service in 2002, after the prestigious accounting firm she was working for laid her off due to corporate closings. Family and friends who knew of her love of both people and house cleaning suggested a cleaning service. Deborah worried that she would not find a client base, but she posted a flyer and quickly built a successful business. The name, “Clean As A Whistle,” was derived from Deborah's father's habit of whistling on the job site, making him easy to find.As a testament to her and her staffs’ commitment to providing clients with excellent service, Clean As A Whistle was a finalist for seven years in a row for the Small Business Award of Manatee County and won in 2018. The company also was honored with the People's Choice Award- Best Cleaning Company in Bradenton/Sarasota area.Cassidy makes giving back a priority and Clean As A Whistle is a proud partner of the Cleaning for a Reason Foundation, a nonprofit that offers professional house cleaning services free of charge to help improve the lives and ease the burdens of women undergoing treatment for cancer.For more information, visit: www.cleanaswhistle.com.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.