Adopting a Zero Trust Framework Across the DOD Conducive to Cooperation with Partner Nations at the Zero Trust Symposium
Zero trust and network security communities to convene on July 17-18 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 2nd Zero Trust Government Symposium is quickly approaching this week. The 2024 Symposium will convene senior leaders from across DoD, Federal Government, Military, Industry, and Academia for discussions on the current status of Zero Trust implementation efforts.
This year’s event will feature a panel discussion centered on “Adopting a Zero Trust Framework Across the DOD Conducive to Cooperation with Partner Nations.” This panel discussion will address enabling secure and efficient information-sharing between the U.S. military and its international partners, controlling a built-from-the-ground-up, zero-trust network, allowing international partners into sets of data they are cleared and authorized for, and best practices to coordinate our efforts in cyberspace with allies to improve interoperability.
Panel Moderator
Dan Chenok, Executive Director, Center for The Business of Government, IBM
Panelists
· -Shery Thomas, SES, CTO, MARFORCYBER
· -Alvin “Tony” Plater, Acting CISO, U.S. Navy
· -Nat Bongiovanni, CTO, NTT DATA Federal Services
Topics to be Covered at the Symposium:
· -Synchronizing the DOD to Accelerate Zero Trust Implementation
· -Understanding Responsible Use of AI in Protecting Federal Data
· -Insulating Battlefield Command C5ISR Operations with ZT Network Software
· -Confronting How to Better Manage and Secure Data Across the U.S. Treasury
· -Defining Steps and Milestones Guiding Air Force Forward in ZT Adoption
· -CISA’s Zero Trust Initiative Office: Unpacking ZT Strategy Challenges & Solutions
· -Enabling Continuous and Secure Information Sharing Between the U.S. Federal Government and International Partner Networks
DSI is still welcoming Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgaod@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Zero Trust Government Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://zerotrust dsigroup.org/ . Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Categories