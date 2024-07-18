Utilizing Directed Energy to Bolster Warfighting Capabilities
The Directed Energy Community to Convene September 11-12 in National Harbor, MD at the 7th Directed Energy Symposium
National Harbor, MD, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute's Directed Energy Symposium will highlight how the DoD and Military Services are working to develop directed energy systems and integrate them into warfighting capabilities. Over 20 senior-level speakers from across the U.S. government, miliary services, DoD, academia, research labs, and industry will provide updates on latest projects, innovative endeavors, and future opportunities to support the next generation of directed energy technologies.
Additionally, the 2024 event will feature a panel highlighting the development and fielding of high-powered microwaves and how it will support next-generation warfare in the future operating environment.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Lt Gen Heath Collins, USAF - Director, Missile Defense Agency
- RADM Theodore LeClair, USN - Deputy Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet; Directo, Task Force Littoral Combat Ship
- Dr. Amy Smith-Carroll, SES - Director, Surface Warfare, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Platform & Weapon Portfolio, OUSD (A&S)
- Dr. Neset Akӧzbek, ST - Senior Research Scientist for DE, Technical Center, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command
- COL Steven Gutierrez, USA - PM, Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD)
- CAPT Dave Stoner, USN - Deputy Director for Weapons and Sensors (N96), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
- Mark Spencer - Director, Joint Directed Energy Transition Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies
Panel Discussion:
- Panel Moderator: Dr. Edl Schamiloglu - Director, Directed Energy Center, University of New Mexico
Panelists:
- Adam Aberle - Director, Directed Energy Project Office, U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities & Critical Technologies Office
- Martin Rivas - Directed Energy Test & Evaluation Lead, NSWC Port Hueneme
- Dr. Donald Shiffler - Chief Scientist, Directed Energy Directorate, AFRL
- Adam Clark - Principal Program Manager, HPM Weapons Systems Division, NSWC Dahlgren
To learn more, including a full line up of speakers and topics to be discussed, visit https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/.
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
