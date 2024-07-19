Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Worldwide Technologies, LLC and Quad Capital Partners
Franklin, KY, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Worldwide Technologies, LLC (WWT), was founded in 2006 by Mike Jones and Kenny Whitworth out of a small facility in Franklin, KY. Under Mike and Kenny’s leadership, WWT expanded operations through continued investment in people, cutting-edge new technologies, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
WWT is a leading, full-service precision machining manufacturing and fabrication organization with facilities in Franklin and Glasgow, KY. WWT (www.worldwide-technologies.com) has over 100 computer numerical control (CNC) machines, including one-touch robotic, capable of precision machining parts from the beginning to the end of the manufacturing process. The WWT capabilities and operations are supported by advanced automation and a dedicated in-house team of engineers. WWT employs more than 150 people across its two facilities.
The Buyer, Quad Capital Partners, is a privately held investment firm focused on small to mid-size manufacturing companies with a proven track record of financial performance, strong management, and growth potential to enhance their portfolio.
Jason Welch, Co-Founder and Principal at QCP said, “The talented people of Worldwide Technologies are truly a remarkable team. On behalf of the entire QCP family, we are thrilled to continue Mike and Kenny’s mission, building upon the foundation constructed during the past two decades. We sincerely thank the Jones and Wentworth families for their strong commitment to Worldwide Technologies’ employees, customers, and the local community. Together, we welcome the opportunity to enhance those trusted relationships moving forward.”
“We could not be more excited to see two great organizations come together to provide their customers and employees more opportunities. We wish everyone the best in their future endeavors.” – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
