Certified Dream Builder, Inc. Launches Free Weekly Program Development and Grant Writing Training Events on the Clubhouse App and Zoom
Kansas City, MO, July 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Certified Dream Builder is excited to announce a series of free weekly Program Development and Grant Writing Training workshop events designed to empower individuals and communities with valuable resources, techniques, and knowledge. These events, hosted on Clubhouse and Zoom, will provide participants with practical skills and inspiration to fuel their nonprofit and social entrepreneur goals and dreams.
Weekly Event Schedule:
Monday Events on Clubhouse and Zoom
Time: 9:00 AM CST
Mondays feature sessions on program and fund development for nonprofits and social entrepreneurs. Join them for simultaneous sessions on Clubhouse, ideal for auditory learners, and Zoom, perfect for visual learners. These sessions, led by Dr. Barbara Wright, a multimillion-dollar grant winner, provide opportunities for networking, real-time Q&A, and interactive learning.
Thursday Events on Clubhouse and Zoom
Time: 9:00 AM CST
Thursdays are dedicated to free grant writing strategies. Like the Monday sessions, these events are held simultaneously on Clubhouse for auditory learners and Zoom for visual learners. Dr. Wright shares her extensive expertise, offering practical tips and insights to help attendees secure funding for their projects.
Dr. Barbara Wright, the lead Manifestor of Millions for Certified Dream Builder, brings her extensive experience and success in securing multimillion-dollar grants to inspire and educate participants. Her sessions are designed to equip attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to achieve their dreams.
"Our mission at Certified Dream Builder is to provide accessible and valuable resources to help individuals turn their dreams into reality," said Dr. Barbara Wright, Consultant at Certified Dream Builder. "By offering these free and flexible events, we hope to create a supportive community where everyone can thrive."
Participants can expect engaging and informative sessions led by Dr. Wright and friends. Whether you're looking to start a nonprofit, enhance your social entrepreneurship skills, or master grant writing, these events provide the tools and inspiration needed to succeed.
For more information on the event schedule and to register, please visit their website at certifieddreambuilder.com.
Contact Information:
Dr. Barbara Wright
Consultant
bwright@certifieddreambuilder.com
About Certified Dream Builder, Inc.:
Certified Dream Builder, Inc. is dedicated to empowering individuals through education, inspiration, and practical tools to achieve their nonprofit and social entrepreneur dreams. Through workshops, coaching, and online resources, Certified Dream Builder supports nonprofits, grant writers, and fund developers nationwide.
