Digital Hashes Unveils Comprehensive Outsourcing Services for SMBs
Los Angeles, CA, July 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Digital Hashes today introduced its innovative outsourcing services, offering nearshore and offshore resources for IT Staff Augmentation, Customer Support, and Back Office Support. This strategic launch aims to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in their quest for cost-effective scaling of operations.
The new service addresses the critical need for affordable, high-quality support in today's competitive global market. By leveraging offshore and nearshore talent, Digital Hashes enables SMBs to achieve over 50% cost savings without compromising on quality. The offering includes round-the-clock support, facilitating seamless global operations for businesses.
Digital Hashes' Outsourcing solutions encompass a comprehensive range of services:
IT Staff Augmentation: Provision of skilled software developers, mobile app developers, project managers (PM), business analysts (BA), and QA testers.
Customer Support Outsourcing: Professional teams providing consistent, high-quality service to improve customer satisfaction.
Back Office Support: Services including Admin Support, HR/Recruitment Support, Bookkeeping Support, IT Helpdesk Support, Operational Support, and eCommerce Support.
Digital Hashes' expansion into Outsourcing services underscores its commitment to delivering comprehensive digital transformation solutions. The company's holistic approach combines cutting-edge technology expertise with tailored digital marketing strategies, positioning clients for sustained growth in today's competitive landscape.
About Digital Hashes: Digital Hashes is a leading provider of Technology, Digital Marketing, and Outsourcing solutions. With a focus on innovation and client-centricity, Digital Hashes empowers businesses worldwide to achieve digital excellence and strategic growth.
For more information about Digital Hashes' outsourcing services, visit www.digitalhashes.com or contact sales@digitalhashes.com.
Sameed Khan
+923302311383
https://digitalhashes.com
