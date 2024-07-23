SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum and INCITS/SCSI Unveil 24G+ SAS
STA and INCITS/SCSI announce today technical enhancements to the existing 24G SAS data storage specification, which will increase reliability, stability and continued backward-compatibility.
Santa Clara, CA, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA) and the INCITS/SCSI standards organization announce significant advancements in data storage technology with the launch of 24G+ SAS (Serial Attached SCSI). This step represents multiple years of contributions from STA and T10 member companies, working cooperatively to expand the SAS specification for substantial industry benefit.
24G+ SAS Features:
• Command Duration Limits (CDLs): Control of latencies, also known as Open Compute Project Fast Fail (this feature specifically geared for HDDs, and hyperscale applications).
• Format with Presets (next generation SMR): Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) reduction, relative to SMR or CMR, where a device can support multiple formats that previously required customized devices, thus reducing inventory requirements for customers and suppliers (this feature specifically geared for HDDs, and hyperscale applications).
• Logical Depopulation: Ability to identify bad platters and logically remove them from data set (this feature specifically geared for HDDs, and hyperscale applications).
• Rebuild assist for SSDs: Rebuild assist allows discovery of logical blocks that are not readable and therefore need to be rebuilt from an alternate source.
• Persistent Connections: Opens the connection and leaves it open, so this eliminates some of the overhead for additional opens and closes. Optimizes performance by removing this overhead (for high performance SSDs).
“Tried and true SAS technology continues its march forward, continuing to innovate data storage. 24G+ SAS provides features that help hyperscale and enterprise servers alike,” said Tom Coughlin, President, Coughlin Associates. “These enhancements promise improved efficiency and scalability, marking a notable progression in storage technology.”
“24G+ SAS is a big step forward for our industry and continues to demonstrate the value of SAS technology in the broader scope of data storage. These key features span hard disk drives and SSDs and benefit hyperscalers, as well as traditional servers and storage,” said Cameron T. Brett, Chair, SNIA STA Forum Board of Directors. “SAS and SCSI have been around for more than 30 years, delivering high performance, reliability, and scalability to data centers, and 24G+ SAS continues this taking data storage to the next level.”
"The T10 Technical Committee is proud to contribute to the development of 24G+ SAS, a milestone that will drive the future of storage technology," added Bill Martin, Chair, T10 standards organization (INCITS/SCSI). "This achievement reflects our commitment to advancing industry standards and ensuring interoperability."
Innovations in the specification span all aspects of 24G+ SAS, and include the specifications that have been released since SAS-4:
INCITS 546-2021: Information Technology - SCSI Architecture Model - 6 (SAM-6)
INCITS 502-2019: Information Technology - SCSI Primary Commands - 5 (SPC-5)
INCITS 506-2021: Information Technology - SCSI Block Commands - 4 (SBC-4)
INCITS 550-2023: Information Technology - Zone Block Commands - 2 (ZBC-2)
INCITS 554-2023: Information Technology - SAS Protocol Layer - 5 (SPL-5)
INCITS 567-2023: Information Technology - Serial Attached SCSI - 4.1 (SAS-4.1)
INCITS 551-2019: Information Technology - SCSI RDMA Protocol-2 (SRP-2)
INCITS 503-2022: Information Technology - SCSI Stream Commands - 5 (SSC-5)
INCITS 555-2020: Information Technology - SCSI Enclosure Services - 4 (SES-4)
In addition to the functional enhancements of 24G+ SAS, SAS continues to be compatible with the Serial ATA interconnect (SATA). This allows the rich management capability of SAS to support multiple device types and functions, such as:
· High performance 24G+ SAS SSDs, HDDs,
· Value-focused SATA HDDs, Value SAS SSDs,
· High performance SAS Storage appliances (for example, JBODs and arrays), and
· High performance SAS tape drives and tape libraries.
About SNIA STA Forum
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA) promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The former SCSI Trade Association, established in 1996, has joined SNIA to further its mission of communicating the benefits of SAS technology to the industry. Learn more at www.snia.org/sta-forum
About SNIA
SNIA is a not-for-profit global organization made up of corporations, universities, startups, and individuals. The members collaborate to develop and promote vendor-neutral architectures as well as international standards and specifications. SNIA promotes technologies related to the storage, transport, optimization of infrastructure, acceleration, format, and protection of data. Learn more at www.snia.org.
Contact
Alice Tate
+1-781-492-1386
https://www.snia.org/sta-forum
alice.tate@snia.org
