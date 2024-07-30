Comcast Activates $7.5 Million Fiber Internet Network in Miami-Dade’s 33143 & 33155
Tech leader’s investment brings new high-speed connectivity options to South Miami, Coral Terrace and West Miami.
Miami, FL, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A new Internet fiber network is now online in Miami-Dade’s 33155 and 33143 zip codes, connecting communities to high-speed, reliable Internet. Thousands of homes and businesses in parts of South Miami, Coral Terrace and West Miami can now access Xfinity and Comcast Business services for the first time. Comcast invested $7.5 million to make this technology infrastructure project possible, giving Miamians more advanced connectivity options.
This new, next-generation network gives these communities access to Internet speeds that outperform competitors — up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 100 Gbps for businesses. With this fiber-to-the-home technology, customers can access symmetrical speeds which means faster uploads than ever before.
“Miami is a vibrant place where anything is possible, especially when there’s easy access to fast and reliable Internet. We’re proud to build a fiber network right in the heart of Miami Dade County,” said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Florida Region. “Residents can now access symmetrical speeds. That’s ideal especially if you work from home or have a kid who loves to play video games. We’re working every day across Florida to bring the latest technology to every corner of the state.”
Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering Miami-Dade homes today and into the future with ultimate capacity, fastest Internet, unprecedented Internet, reliable connection, and ultra-low latency.
Miami-Dade residents located in zip codes 33143 and 33155 can learn more and sign up for Internet by visiting Xfinity.com.
This new, next-generation network gives these communities access to Internet speeds that outperform competitors — up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 100 Gbps for businesses. With this fiber-to-the-home technology, customers can access symmetrical speeds which means faster uploads than ever before.
“Miami is a vibrant place where anything is possible, especially when there’s easy access to fast and reliable Internet. We’re proud to build a fiber network right in the heart of Miami Dade County,” said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Florida Region. “Residents can now access symmetrical speeds. That’s ideal especially if you work from home or have a kid who loves to play video games. We’re working every day across Florida to bring the latest technology to every corner of the state.”
Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering Miami-Dade homes today and into the future with ultimate capacity, fastest Internet, unprecedented Internet, reliable connection, and ultra-low latency.
Miami-Dade residents located in zip codes 33143 and 33155 can learn more and sign up for Internet by visiting Xfinity.com.
Contact
Comcast FloridaContact
Diego Osorio
561-322-8646
https://florida.comcast.com/
Diego Osorio
561-322-8646
https://florida.comcast.com/
Categories