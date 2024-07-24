Omnitronics Dispatch Withstands Global Crowdstrike Disruption
Despite running on Windows Servers, organizations using the Omnitronics omnicore Enterprise Dispatch system that were impacted by the CrowdStrike disruption were able to restore their systems quickly once their Dispatch Console PCs were operational.
Perth, Australia, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Whilst for many organizations around the world the blue screen of death caused by a CrowdStrike defect resulted in total system outages, this was not the case for the majority of users of the omnicore Enterprise Dispatch consoles.
Although the system runs on Windows servers, which were impacted by the defect, the built-in redundancy of the Omnitronics dispatch system means dispatch consoles continue to work for up to 48 hours even if there is no connection to the server.
During the outage, omnicore Consoles maintained normal voice communication through direct connections to radios and phone gateways, even when unable to reach the server due to CrowdStrike-related network issues. Quick fixes were available for affected users also running CrowdStrike on their Dispatch Consoles, ensuring operational continuity.
Advanced features like Satellite Location Services and Call Queues operated in a degraded mode during the outages but remained functional. Unlike other systems that halt completely when disconnected from servers, Omnitronics' soft degradation approach allowed for continuous operation even when servers were unreachable.
Omnitronics CEO John Jordan noted, “Omnitronics systems are used by mission- and business-critical organizations and their solutions need 24/7/365 uptime. If there is a disruption to a client’s technology ecosystem, if a server fails or the internet drops out, omnicore Dispatch users still need to be able to continue their work. We have hardened our technology so that our clients can continue their important work, no matter what.”
